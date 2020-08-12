Advertisement

Police video shows officer trying to handcuff young boy at Florida school

Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 2:02 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEY WEST, Fla. (WSVN/CNN) - Civil rights lawyers are suing the police and school district in Key West, Florida, over their arrest of a crying 8-year-old boy who allegedly punched a teacher.

Police video of the 2018 arrest, posted on social media by the family lawyer, Benjamin Crump, shows officers lecturing the boy and escorting him out on a felony battery charge, which was later dismissed. An officer’s body camera shows officers trying out handcuffs on the 8-year-old before realizing they are too big.

“Do you know where you’re going? You’re going to jail, so you need to stand up and put your hands behind your back,” one of the officers is heard saying in the video.

Police say the arrest happened because the boy punched a teacher in the chest after refusing to sit properly in the school’s cafeteria.

The 8-year-old’s family says he has ADHD and a defiance disorder, both of which the school knew about, and it should never have come to this.

“It’s about the police officers and the school officials and the district attorney’s office who all thought that this is the way you handle disabled persons, that this is the way you handle young children,” attorney Devin Jacob said.

Crump says he’s preparing a federal lawsuit this week.

Key West Police Chief Sean T. Brandenburg said based on the report, his officers followed standard procedures and did nothing wrong.

Copyright 2020 WSVN, Benjamin Crump Law Firm via CNN. All rights reserved. Associated Press contributed to this report.

Latest News

National

Online child exploitation reports surge in COVID-19 era

Updated: seconds ago
|
By Alana Austin
Digital crimes against children are on the rise in the COVID-19 era. Law enforcement and Congress hope to crack down on this disturbing trend.

National

Confidence in police falls to lowest level in 3 decades, poll says

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Gray News staff
According to a Gallup poll released on Wednesday, roughly 48 % of Americans said they have high confidence in police.

National Politics

Women say they will fight sexism, ‘ugly’ attacks on Harris

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The groups put the media on notice in recent days that they will call out bias and established a "war room" to refute sexist or false attacks as they happen.

National Politics

Biden picks Sen. Kamala Harris as running mate

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden picks Sen. Kamala Harris as his running mate.

National

Media mogul Sumner Redstone dies at 97

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Sumner Redstone, who built a media empire from his family’s drive-in movie chain, has died. He was 97.

Latest News

National

1 injured in Shreveport, La. hospital shooting; police treating as an active shooter situation

Updated: 56 minutes ago
Police are searching for a gunman in the hospital.

National

Trini Lopez, 1960s-era singer mentored by Sinatra, dies

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Trini Lopez, a singer and guitarist who gained fame for his versions of “Lemon Tree” and “If I Had a Hammer” in the 1960s and took his talents to Hollywood, died Tuesday. He was 83.

National Politics

How Biden chose Harris: Inside his search for a running mate

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Forces in the country, and within the Democratic Party, were indeed pushing Biden toward a history-making pick.

Coronavirus

US enters deal for 100 million doses of potential COVID-19 vaccine from Moderna

Updated: 2 hours ago
The vaccine is still in clinical trials and has not been approved by the FDA but is already being manufactured, so if it is approved, it can be rolled out quickly.

Coronavirus

New Zealand scrambles to find source of new virus infections

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Health authorities in New Zealand were scrambling Wednesday to trace the source of a new outbreak of the coronavirus as the nation’s largest city went back into lockdown.

National Politics

What’s keeping Washington from sending out more stimulus checks, unemployment aid, explained

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Hopes that talks on a huge COVID-19 relief deal would generate an agreement soon are fizzling, with both the Trump administration negotiating team and top congressional Democrats adopting hard lines and testy attitudes.