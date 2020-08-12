Advertisement

Silver Alert issued in Hinds County

TeJuana T. Coleman, 25, the subject of a Silver Alert in Hinds County, Miss., Aug. 12, 2020.
TeJuana T. Coleman, 25, the subject of a Silver Alert in Hinds County, Miss., Aug. 12, 2020.(Miss. Dept. of Public Safety)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 25-year-old TeJuana T. Coleman, of Jackson.

She is a Black female, 5; 5″, 170 pounds with shoulder length black hair and brown eyes.

Coleman was last seen Sunday, July 26, 2020, at about 8:30 p.m. in the 700 block of Primos Avenue in Hinds County. At the time she was wearing black shorts and a white t-shirt.

Coleman is believed to be using a silver 2020 Toyota Corolla with a South Carolina tag, QLC937.

Family members say Coleman suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment.

If you have information about Coleman, contact the Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234.

