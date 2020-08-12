Advertisement

Storms cause damage in parts of our area Tuesday night

By Andrew Samet
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Lightning lit up the night sky for a couple of hours Tuesday night as strong storms rolled through. High winds knocked down a tree into a power line near Causeyville. If you ever come across a downed power line, there are things you should keep in mind.

“Even if a home does not have power and you can look around and all the houses are without power, you still have to think about that main power line being energized. So you don’t want to go near it, you don’t want to try and go around it, jump over it, or anything. If you’re in a vehicle, turn around and go another direction.”

If a tree falls on your property, make sure there are no power lines wrapped around it before you try to remove it.

“Be cautious if you are trying to cut a tree out from your driveway or from around your house, if it’s got power lines wrapped inside that tree limb; with the rain and that tree’s now moist or wet, that whole tree could be energized, so always think about that line being energized and anything around it could be energized and you don’t want to take a chance of being electrocuted.”

Severe weather can strike with little to no warning, especially during the summertime. Be sure to always be prepared.

“Once you hear the last clap of thunder, if you wait about 30 minutes, that’s when it’s safe to go back outside and not have to worry about protecting yourself. And I know this time of year everybody’s out doing activities, they’re cutting the grass, they’re doing all kinds of things, and that 30 minutes is sometimes, ‘man, I hate having to wait,’ but it can save your life.”

You can submit your photos through the WTOK Weather App, but please remember to take photos only when it is safe to do so.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Students receive meals through MPSD Grab & Go program

Updated: 2 hours ago
Students receive meals through MPSD Grab & Go program

News

Storms cause damage in parts of our area Tuesday night

Updated: 2 hours ago
Storms cause damage in parts of our area Tuesday night

News

Louisiana shooting, carjacking suspect arrested in Meridian

Updated: 2 hours ago
Louisiana shooting, carjacking suspect arrested in Meridian

News

Newton Co. School District accused of Title IX violations in formal complaint

Updated: 2 hours ago
Newton Co. School District accused of Title IX violations in formal complaint

State

Whittley extradited to Mississippi

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
The suspect authorities say murdered an off-duty state trooper is also charged in a 2019 Gulfport murder.

Latest News

News

Newton Co. School District accused of Title IX violations in formal complaint

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ashleigh Fortenberry
The parent of a former Newton County High School student is alleging violations of Title IX by the Newton County School District that he said occurred in 2020.

WTOK

More heavy storms and lightning tonight and Thursday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Stephen Bowers
Showers and thunderstorms Wednesday evening will break overnight, and more showers and thunderstorms are expected Thursday.

State

MHP implements Operation S.T.O.P.

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WTOK Staff
Operation S.T.O.P. is to educate drivers about the rules of the road.

Health

UMMC/MSDH adds mobile COVID-19 testing for Clarke, Jasper counties

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WTOK Staff
Appointments are required at one-day collection sites.

State

Coronavirus in Alabama: More than 1,800 people have died from COVID-19, almost 38K recover

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Staff
In the last 14 days, 169,413 people have been tested and 18,801 positive cases have been reported.