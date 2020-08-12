Storms cause damage in parts of our area Tuesday night

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Lightning lit up the night sky for a couple of hours Tuesday night as strong storms rolled through. High winds knocked down a tree into a power line near Causeyville. If you ever come across a downed power line, there are things you should keep in mind.

“Even if a home does not have power and you can look around and all the houses are without power, you still have to think about that main power line being energized. So you don’t want to go near it, you don’t want to try and go around it, jump over it, or anything. If you’re in a vehicle, turn around and go another direction.”

If a tree falls on your property, make sure there are no power lines wrapped around it before you try to remove it.

“Be cautious if you are trying to cut a tree out from your driveway or from around your house, if it’s got power lines wrapped inside that tree limb; with the rain and that tree’s now moist or wet, that whole tree could be energized, so always think about that line being energized and anything around it could be energized and you don’t want to take a chance of being electrocuted.”

Severe weather can strike with little to no warning, especially during the summertime. Be sure to always be prepared.

“Once you hear the last clap of thunder, if you wait about 30 minutes, that’s when it’s safe to go back outside and not have to worry about protecting yourself. And I know this time of year everybody’s out doing activities, they’re cutting the grass, they’re doing all kinds of things, and that 30 minutes is sometimes, ‘man, I hate having to wait,’ but it can save your life.”

You can submit your photos through the WTOK Weather App, but please remember to take photos only when it is safe to do so.

