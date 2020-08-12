Advertisement

Students receive meals through MPSD Grab & Go program

By Brianna Bynum
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Even though students are learning from home, 18 Meridian Public School District buses cruise the city throughout the week. However, the buses aren’t taking children to school; they’re delivering meals.

Child Nutrition Director Louise McPhee says students can grab a free lunch and breakfast for the next morning during the daily bus stop. Families can expect a bus to roll through their neighborhood between 10:45 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

“We feel our children still need a nutritious breakfast and lunch in order to help them and enhance their learning experience,” said McPhee.

Students who are not registered for the current school year are not eligible to receive the daily meals.

District leaders say around 85% of students are currently enrolled and encourage parents with children who are not to call their child’s school for assistance.

For further questions about the meal program call food services at 601-484-4929.

