Funeral services for Terry Glenn Kelly, 56, of Ecru, Mississippi, will be held Thursday, August 13, 2020, at 2:00 P.M. at New Hope Church of God with Rev. Barry Long and Rev. Brent Boutwell officiating. Burial will follow in the Bogueloosa Cemetery. Visitation will be at the church one hour prior to the service.

Mr. Kelly passed away Monday, August 10, 2020, at Memphis Baptist Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee. A native of Land, Alabama, Terry was born October 12, 1963, in Demopolis, Alabama, to Lester and Evelyn Long Kelly. He loved his family and enjoyed hunting and fishing and working on his Mach 1 car.

Survivors include his wife, Mary McCullough Kelly; sons, Zackery Hannah; Barry Sneed (Pam); and Dusty Sneed; grandchildren, Chasity and Haden Sneed; sisters, Carolyn Coody; Diane Clark (Richard); Sherry Tyson (Tommy Sheppard); and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lester and Evelyn Kelly; grandparents, Rev. and Mrs. T.E. Long and Mr. and Mrs. G.C. Kelly; sister, Brenda Jacobs; brother, Glenn Kelly; granddaughter, Baby Emily Sneed; and nephew, Chucky Clark.

Pallbearers: Greg Thompson, Dale Manley, Tommy Busby, Barry Sneed, Dusty Sneed, and Ray Gibson.

