Tuesday evening storms blow down trees

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Trees fell in the wake of the wind from strong thunderstorms Tuesday evening.

The storms developed quickly, slamming East Mississippi and West Alabama with extremely heavy rainfall and prolific, nearly constant lightning that 100 strikes every fifteen minutes. Meridian Regional Airport reported a peak wind gust of 31 mph, but the strongest storms passed just south of the airport. EMEPA Live Radar indicated winds of 50-60 mph in the strongest storms.

Severe Thunderstorm Warnings were issued just after 8 PM for Lauderdale and Clarke counties in East Mississippi and then for Choctaw County, Alabama at around 9 PM. While some spotty damage was reported, no injuries were reported.

Below is a photo of a tree blown down in the Zero community in Lauderdale County.

Tuesday evening storms blew down trees, including this one in the Zero community in Lauderdale County. (Viewer Lindsey Foreman)

Another tree was blown down near Cooper’s Chapel Church on Highway 511 in Clarke County, just east of Quitman.

Tuesday night storms blew down trees, including this one in Clarke County just outside of Quitman. (Clarke County EMA Director Eddie Ivy)

Other damage was reported to the National Weather Service:

Law enforcement reported a tree down on power lines near Causeyville in Lauderdale County.

Law enforcement reported a tree down on County Road 140 in Clarke County about six miles northeast of Quitman.

Law enforcement reported a tree down on County Road 440 near Mannassa in Clarke County.

Law enforcement reported a tree down along Highway 18 in Clarke County about 8 miles south-southeast of Snell.

Law enforcement reported lightning struck a house on County Road 470 about six miles south-southeast of Clarkdale.

