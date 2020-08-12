UMMC/MSDH adds mobile COVID-19 testing for Clarke, Jasper counties

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Residents of Clarke, Jasper, Lafayette, Warren, Lowndes and Pontotoc counties and surrounding communities may be tested for COVID-19 next week as the University of Mississippi Medical Center and Mississippi State Department of Health continue efforts to stem virus transmission by setting up one-day, drive-through collection sites.

One-day collection sites were previously announced for this week in Wilkinson, Alcorn, Chickasaw, Sunflower, Jefferson Davis, Marshall, Lauderdale, Madison, Marion, Oktibbeha, Tippah and Yazoo counties.

Testing hours at one-day collection sites are 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Anyone can be tested who is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, including fever, cough, shortness of breath or sore throat; or who has a known or potential exposure to someone confirmed with the virus.

Mississippians who want to be tested must first complete a free screening from a UMMC clinician through an online questionnaire found at umc.edu/covidscreening. Or, they can call the UMMC Center for Telehealth at (601) 496-7200 from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Anyone determined to need testing will be given an appointment date and time at the testing site most convenient.

Appointment-only testing has been offered since a daily testing site was established March 24 at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds in Jackson. On June 1, that testing operation moved to the West Street Farmers Market at Woodrow Wilson Avenue in Jackson. One-day sample collections are being offered at selected sites statewide.

Testing hours at the West Street Farmers Market are 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. daily except Sunday.

The newest testing sites for Monday, August17:

Jasper County: Heidelberg High School, 804 N. Pine Ave., Heidelberg

Lafayette County: Lafayette County Arena, 70 F. D. Buddy East Parkway, Oxford

The newest testing sites for Tuesday, August 18:

Warren County: Pemberton Square Mall, 3505 Pemberton Square Boulevard, Vicksburg

Lowndes County: Lowndes County Soccer Complex, 301 N. Third St., Columbus

The newest testing sites for Wednesday, August 19:

Clarke County: Clarke County EMA, 642 S. Archusa Ave., Quitman

Pontotoc County: Pontotoc County Agri-Center, 430 C. J. Hardin Drive, Pontotoc

The previously announced testing sites for Thursday, August 13:

Lauderdale County: Lauderdale County Ag Center, 1022 Highway 19 South, Meridian

Madison County: Canton Multipurpose Complex, 501 Soldiers Colony Road, Canton

The previously announced testing sites for Friday, August 14:

Marion County: Columbia Exposition Center, 150 Industrial Park Road, Columbia

Oktibbeha County: Oktibbeha County Safe Room, 985 Lynn Lane, Starkville

The previously announced testing sites for Saturday, August 15:

Tippah County: Tippah County Coliseum, 10810 Mississippi 15, Ripley

Yazoo County: Wardell Leach Recreation Center, 500 W. 15th St., Yazoo City

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency and the Mississippi National Guard are partnering with UMMC and MSDH to coordinate mobile testing sites. During drive-through testing, health care professionals will collect specimen samples via a nose swab. Those being tested will not exit their vehicle.

