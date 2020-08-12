Advertisement

US budget deficit climbs to record $2.81 trillion

The east face of the United States Capitol Building is seen in this general view on Monday, March 11, 2019, in Washington, D.C.
The east face of the United States Capitol Building is seen in this general view on Monday, March 11, 2019, in Washington, D.C.(AP Photo/Mark Tenally)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — The U.S. budget deficit climbed to $2.81 trillion in the first 10 months of the budget year, exceeding any on record, the Treasury Department said Wednesday.

The nation's budgetary shortfall is expected to eventually reach levels for the fiscal year more than double the largest annual deficit on record.

The federal government rang up a $63 billion deficit in July, the department reported. That's a relatively modest amount compared to red ink that spilled in the spring months when the government tried to revive an economy that all but ground to a halt due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Last month's deficit was sharply lower than June's $864 billion, in part because the government collected a record amount tax revenue in July — $563 billion — after extending the filing deadline to July 15. That extension allowed Americans more time to sort through the economic havoc wrought by the pandemic.

So far this budget year, government receipts total $2.82 trillion, off just 1% from the same period last year, Treasury officials said, crediting the “income replacement” provided by various government aid packages. In other words, unemployment benefits and other aid are still taxable.

Outlays so far this budget year total $5.63 trillion, a 50% increase over the $3.73 trillion at this point in 2019, with the vast majority of the extra spending related to fortifying the country’s economy in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Kenneth Walker’s parents reflect on phone call with son the night Breonna Taylor was killed

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Gray News staff
Kenneth Walker's parents say he's struggling with severe PTSD since the night his girlfriend, Breonna Taylor, was shot dead by police.

National

Kenneth Walker’s parents reflect on phone call with son the night Breonna Taylor was killed

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
Kenneth Walker's parents say he's struggling with severe PTSD since the night his girlfriend, Breonna Taylor, was shot dead by police.

National Politics

Biden, Harris lash Trump in introduction of historic VP pick

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Harris and Biden then will sit down together for an online fundraiser designed to let even small donors get a fresh glimpse of what the Democratic presidential ticket will look like together.

National

Big 12 moves ahead with fall sports beginning in September

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press and Hailey Tucker
The move came one day after the Big Ten and Pac-12 announced they would not be participating this fall.

National

COVID and college football: Who will play?

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
The Big 12 plans to play football in the fall.

Latest News

News

Students receive meals through MPSD Grab & Go program

Updated: 2 hours ago
Students receive meals through MPSD Grab & Go program

News

Storms cause damage in parts of our area Tuesday night

Updated: 2 hours ago
Storms cause damage in parts of our area Tuesday night

News

Louisiana shooting, carjacking suspect arrested in Meridian

Updated: 2 hours ago
Louisiana shooting, carjacking suspect arrested in Meridian

News

Newton Co. School District accused of Title IX violations in formal complaint

Updated: 2 hours ago
Newton Co. School District accused of Title IX violations in formal complaint

National Politics

Running mates Biden, Harris kick off campaign

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris appear together for the first time as running mates as they kick off their campaign

National

Biden, Harris make united pitch in first appearance

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Biden, Harris make united pitch in first appearance.