Whittley extradited to Mississippi

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The suspect authorities say murdered a state trooper is back in Mississippi after being arrested in Louisiana this past weekend.

25-year-old Damion Whittley and two others are charged in the shooting death of Mississippi Highway Patrol Lieutenant Troy Morris.

Morris was off-duty as a trooper and was driving a truck for a company that contracts with the U.S. Postal Service when he was shot and killed Aug. 7.

Gulfport police have also charged Whittley with armed robbery and murder in a 2019 shooting case.

