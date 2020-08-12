Advertisement

Whittley extradited to Mississippi

Damion Whittley is extradited back to Mississippi.
Damion Whittley is extradited back to Mississippi.(WLOX)
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The suspect authorities say murdered a state trooper is back in Mississippi after being arrested in Louisiana this past weekend.

25-year-old Damion Whittley and two others are charged in the shooting death of Mississippi Highway Patrol Lieutenant Troy Morris.

Morris was off-duty as a trooper and was driving a truck for a company that contracts with the U.S. Postal Service when he was shot and killed Aug. 7.

Gulfport police have also charged Whittley with armed robbery and murder in a 2019 shooting case.

Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.

