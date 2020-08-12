Advertisement

World’s last Blockbuster store offers Airbnb experience

Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 5:41 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ/CNN) - Blockbuster video rental stores were a 90s staple, but every location in the world has since shut down – except one. That iconic Oregon store is temporarily being turned into an Airbnb listing.

During a time when many businesses are struggling to stay afloat, the last remaining Blockbuster store in Bend, Oregon, is defying the odds. The store is going up as an Airbnb listing for a limited time as a show of thanks to the community for supporting the store during times of uncertainty.

Store manager Sandi Harding, who has operated the location since 2004, says she hopes this will give families the chance to reconnect during a time when COVID-19 has changed so much.

The store manager says she hopes the listing will give families the chance to reconnect during a time when COVID-19 has changed so much.
The store manager says she hopes the listing will give families the chance to reconnect during a time when COVID-19 has changed so much.(Source: Airbnb/KTVZ/CNN)

“What more fun way to do that than to come in and experience a night in Blockbuster - have a sleepover, have the old big console television, the VCR, the popcorn, the whole experience,” Harding said. “If you close your eyes and think about the 90s, that’s what the room is going to look like.”

Starting Monday, Aug. 17, residents of Deschutes County can book a one-night reservation to stay at the Blockbuster on Sept. 18, 19 or 20. Only four guests from the same household are allowed per night.

However, the cost of the stay is a mere $4.

“It’s only a penny more than what we would normally charge for a three-night rental or a brand new release,” Harding said. “The whole point again is to give back and to be able to come and experience that. It’s not meant to cost a lot of money.”

Harding says the store will follow local and state COVID-19 safety guidelines, and security will be present each night to ensure safety of the guests and the store.

Copyright 2020 KTVZ, Airbnb via CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Online child exploitation reports surge in COVID-19 era

Updated: moments ago
|
By Alana Austin
Digital crimes against children are on the rise in the COVID-19 era. Law enforcement and Congress hope to crack down on this disturbing trend.

National

Confidence in police falls to lowest level in 3 decades, poll says

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Gray News staff
According to a Gallup poll released on Wednesday, roughly 48 % of Americans said they have high confidence in police.

National Politics

Women say they will fight sexism, ‘ugly’ attacks on Harris

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The groups put the media on notice in recent days that they will call out bias and established a "war room" to refute sexist or false attacks as they happen.

National Politics

Biden picks Sen. Kamala Harris as running mate

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden picks Sen. Kamala Harris as his running mate.

National

Media mogul Sumner Redstone dies at 97

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Sumner Redstone, who built a media empire from his family’s drive-in movie chain, has died. He was 97.

Latest News

National

1 injured in Shreveport, La. hospital shooting; police treating as an active shooter situation

Updated: 56 minutes ago
Police are searching for a gunman in the hospital.

National

Trini Lopez, 1960s-era singer mentored by Sinatra, dies

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Trini Lopez, a singer and guitarist who gained fame for his versions of “Lemon Tree” and “If I Had a Hammer” in the 1960s and took his talents to Hollywood, died Tuesday. He was 83.

National Politics

How Biden chose Harris: Inside his search for a running mate

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Forces in the country, and within the Democratic Party, were indeed pushing Biden toward a history-making pick.

Coronavirus

US enters deal for 100 million doses of potential COVID-19 vaccine from Moderna

Updated: 2 hours ago
The vaccine is still in clinical trials and has not been approved by the FDA but is already being manufactured, so if it is approved, it can be rolled out quickly.

Coronavirus

New Zealand scrambles to find source of new virus infections

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Health authorities in New Zealand were scrambling Wednesday to trace the source of a new outbreak of the coronavirus as the nation’s largest city went back into lockdown.

National Politics

What’s keeping Washington from sending out more stimulus checks, unemployment aid, explained

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Hopes that talks on a huge COVID-19 relief deal would generate an agreement soon are fizzling, with both the Trump administration negotiating team and top congressional Democrats adopting hard lines and testy attitudes.