Another round of heavy storms likely Friday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Showers and heavy storms doused our Thursday afternoon. A few of those showers and storms will linger this evening, then we get another wave of showers and storms on Friday.

The Next 24 Hours

Evening storms will gradually fade to an end through 8 PM. A stray shower will remain possible through the night. Otherwise tonight will be mostly cloudy and muggy. The low temperature by morning will be near 73 degrees. Friday will be partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high temperature will be up to around 91 degrees, but not everyone will get that warm. It’s all a matter of when the rain starts where you are.

The Weekend Ahead

The weekend is almost here. This weekend will be one of transition with our weather. Saturday will be like the week preceding: showers and thunderstorms can be heavy at times, and we can warm into the lower 90s in between the storms. Sunday will trend drier with only a small chance for a stray shower or thunderstorm. Sunday will also be warmer with highs in the mid-to-upper 90s and heat indices up around 105 degrees.

Looking Ahead

What happens after the weekend may be even more interesting. A building high pressure ridge over the western U.S. will force the jet stream northward over western Canada. That ridging will force a downstream low pressure trough to form, bringing a strengthening wind flow out of Canada and right to the eastern and southeastern U.S. Cooler Canadian air will ride that wind flow into the eastern U.S., lead by an unusually strong cold front for August. Long-range data indicate an increasing likelihood of cooler-than-normal weather to begin next week and persist through the rest of the month, though there will be warm spells amid that overall cooler pattern.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.