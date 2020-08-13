Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Officers rescue man pinned underneath car in Ariz.

Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MESA, Ariz. (KPNX/CNN) -- Body camera footage captures the rescue of an Arizona man pinned underneath a car Tuesday morning.

Devon Haycock was working underneath his wife’s Honda Civic when one of the jacks he was using to prop it up collapsed.

“And he just barely shifted just to get his arm in a different position and the whole car came down off the jacks and it bounced on him,” said his wife, Kaylin Haycock. “We both screamed.”

While pinned, Devon Haycock said he couldn’t take deep breaths, only a “bunch of little breaths.”

“His whole upper body was under the car,” said Mesa police officer Nolan Martineau. “His legs were sticking out. I could see the jack that he has was kind of tilted, it failed.”

Martineau and Officer Josh Gardner responded to the call.

They decided they’d have to lift the nearly 3,000 pound vehicle in order to rescue him.

“When I heard, ‘OK, we’re going to lift up,’ that’s when my vision started to go blurry,” he said. “I was starting to pass out.”

With the help of a neighbor, the officers were able to lift the car enough for Haycock to get out.

“I was just getting deep breaths in,” Devon Haycock said. “Just happy, happy to be alive.”

Devon Haycock says that he is extremely thankful for the officers. He and Kaylin Haycock are expecting, and thanks to the officer’s help, Devon Haycock will get to meet her and be a father.

“I have children myself,” Gardner said. “It should be a happy, rewarding experience for them.”

“I was just really happy that he was OK. That he was able to get out on his own, so that was really good sign; that he was still breathing and talking,” Martineau said.

Devon Haycock says the car still needs some suspension work, but he’s going to take it to a mechanic with the proper equipment.

Copyright 2020 KPNX via CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

TV reporter Trevor Peters gets a big surprise on his wedding day

Updated: moments ago
|
Television reporter Trevor Peters loves a good prank, but this time he was the victim.

National Politics

US seizes digital currency accounts used by militant groups

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Justice Department has seized millions of dollars from cryptocurrency accounts used by militant organizations based abroad, including the Islamic State group and al-Qaida.

National Politics

Trump admits he’s blocking postal cash to stop mail-in votes

Updated: 46 minutes ago
President Donald Trump said Thursday that he opposes additional funding for the U.S. Postal Service, acknowledging that his position would starve the agency of money Democrats say it needs to process an anticipated surge in mail-in ballots during the coronavirus pandemic.

National Politics

UAE to establish full diplomatic ties with Israel

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says the announcement that full diplomatic ties will be established with the United Arab Emirates has ushered in a “new era” in Israel’s relations with the Arab world.

National Politics

Israel, UAE reach "historic" peace agreement

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Israel and the United Arab Emirates have reached a "historic" peace agreement

Latest News

National Politics

US jobless claims fall below 1 million but remain high

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The figures show that the crisis continues to throw people out of work just as the expiration of an extra $600 a week in federal jobless benefits has deepened the hardship for many — and posed another threat to the U.S. economy.

State

Reeves discusses COVID-19 on Facebook, delays state briefing

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jacob Gallant
The governor says about 70 counties in the state are reporting case numbers that are trending downward.

Coronavirus

Biden calls for mask mandate

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Joe Biden says masks should be mandatory in every state for at least the next three months.

Coronavirus

Georgia governor to drop lawsuit over Atlanta mask mandate

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on Thursday said he’s dropping a lawsuit against the city of Atlanta in a dispute over the city’s requirement to wear masks in public and other restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Crime

Former Meridian police officer indicted on extortion charges

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WTOK Staff
An indictment alleges Royric "Roy" Benamon took bribes to not issue tickets.

National Politics

Biden calls for nationwide mask mandate

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Joe Biden is calling for a nationwide protective mask mandate over the next three months.