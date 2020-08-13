City of Meridian Arrest Report August 13, 2020
ARREST REPORT
CALEB J WHITE, 1975
900 N FRONTAGE RD MERIDIAN, MS
POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE; POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
FRANKIE E PRUITT, 1980
2711 11TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
DUI OTHER; POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE; GIVING FALSE INFORMATION
LUIS F IBARRA, 1998
7526 OLD 8TH ST RD MERIDIAN, MS
DUI OTHER
BRITTANY MCCOY, 1991
2004 22ND ST MERIDIAN, MS
POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
PHILLIP TOMBERLIN, 1987
1057 BYNUM RD MERIDIAN, MS
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
CHARLES M BROCK, 1991
2304 10TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
GIVING FALSE INFORMATION
FELONY ARREST REPORT
RAMONE T DANIELS, 1999
1502 5TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT; CARJACKING/ATTEMPTED CARJACKING; SHOOTING INTO VEHICLE
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from August 12, 2020, at 6:00 AM to August 13, 2020, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 10:00 AM on August 12, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 100 block of 6th Avenue South. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were not any stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
At 8:21 AM on August 12, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 1000 block of Front Street Extension. Entry was gained through a door.
At 1:40 PM on August 12, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 5100 block of 15th Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
