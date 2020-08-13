Advertisement

City of Meridian Arrest Report August 13, 2020

ARREST REPORT
The Daily Docket
The Daily Docket(WTOK)
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALEB J WHITE, 1975

900 N FRONTAGE RD MERIDIAN, MS

POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE; POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA

FRANKIE E PRUITT, 1980

2711 11TH ST MERIDIAN, MS

DUI OTHER; POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE; GIVING FALSE INFORMATION

LUIS F IBARRA, 1998

7526 OLD 8TH ST RD MERIDIAN, MS

DUI OTHER

BRITTANY MCCOY, 1991

2004 22ND ST MERIDIAN, MS

POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

PHILLIP TOMBERLIN, 1987

1057 BYNUM RD MERIDIAN, MS

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA

CHARLES M BROCK, 1991

2304 10TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS

GIVING FALSE INFORMATION

FELONY ARREST REPORT

RAMONE T DANIELS, 1999

1502 5TH ST MERIDIAN, MS

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT; CARJACKING/ATTEMPTED CARJACKING; SHOOTING INTO VEHICLE

Meridian Police Department Media Release

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from August 12, 2020, at 6:00 AM to August 13, 2020, at 6:00 AM.

Robbery

There were not any robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

At 10:00 AM on August 12, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 100 block of 6th Avenue South. Entry was gained through a door.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

There were not any stolen vehicles reported.

Auto Burglary

At 8:21 AM on August 12, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 1000 block of Front Street Extension. Entry was gained through a door.

At 1:40 PM on August 12, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 5100 block of 15th Street. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

There were not any residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Former Meridian police officer indicted on extortion charges

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WTOK Staff
An indictment alleges Royric "Roy" Benamon took bribes to not issue tickets.

Arrests

Lauderdale County Arrest Report August 13, 2020

Updated: 7 hours ago
Lauderdale County Arrest Report August 13, 2020

Crime

Louisiana shooting, carjacking suspect arrested in Meridian

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 2:35 PM CDT
|
By Pat Peterson
Mississippi authorities arrested a shooting and carjacking suspect from Louisiana in Meridian.

Arrests

City of Meridian Arrest Report August 12, 2020

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 2:31 PM CDT
City of Meridian Arrest Report August 12, 2020

Latest News

Arrests

Kemper County Arrest Report August 12, 2020

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 2:19 PM CDT
|
By WTOK Staff
Kemper County Arrest Report August 12, 2020

Arrests

Lauderdale County Arrest Report August 12, 2020

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 9:42 AM CDT
Lauderdale County Arrest Report August 12, 2020

Arrests

City of Meridian Arrest Report August 11, 2020

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 3:29 PM CDT
|
By WTOK Staff
City of Meridian Arrest Report August 11, 2020

Arrests

City of Meridian Arrest Report August 10, 2020

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 3:16 PM CDT
|
By WTOK Staff
City of Meridian Arrest Report August 10, 2020

Arrests

Lauderdale County Arrest Report August 11, 2020

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 2:54 PM CDT
|
By WTOK Staff
Lauderdale County Arrest Report August 11, 2020

State

Arson captured on Ring doorbell camera

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 5:31 PM CDT
|
By Chris Thies
The fire was set around 3:45 a.m. Sunday on South 22nd Avenue in Hattiesburg.