City of Meridian Arrest Report August 13, 2020

CALEB J WHITE, 1975

900 N FRONTAGE RD MERIDIAN, MS

POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE; POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA

FRANKIE E PRUITT, 1980

2711 11TH ST MERIDIAN, MS

DUI OTHER; POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE; GIVING FALSE INFORMATION

LUIS F IBARRA, 1998

7526 OLD 8TH ST RD MERIDIAN, MS

DUI OTHER

BRITTANY MCCOY, 1991

2004 22ND ST MERIDIAN, MS

POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

PHILLIP TOMBERLIN, 1987

1057 BYNUM RD MERIDIAN, MS

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA

CHARLES M BROCK, 1991

2304 10TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS

GIVING FALSE INFORMATION

FELONY ARREST REPORT

RAMONE T DANIELS, 1999

1502 5TH ST MERIDIAN, MS

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT; CARJACKING/ATTEMPTED CARJACKING; SHOOTING INTO VEHICLE

Meridian Police Department Media Release

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from August 12, 2020, at 6:00 AM to August 13, 2020, at 6:00 AM.

Robbery

There were not any robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

At 10:00 AM on August 12, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 100 block of 6th Avenue South. Entry was gained through a door.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

There were not any stolen vehicles reported.

Auto Burglary

At 8:21 AM on August 12, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 1000 block of Front Street Extension. Entry was gained through a door.

At 1:40 PM on August 12, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 5100 block of 15th Street. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

There were not any residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.

