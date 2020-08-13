Advertisement

City of Meridian to address issue of abandoned homes

By Brianna Bynum
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Abandoned houses are located in just about every neighborhood and they are major eyesores. The vacant houses are often used as criminal hangouts and drug dens and are illegally used by the homeless.

Concerned citizens have even asked the city for help.

Community Development Director Laura Carmichael says the city wants to spend $100,000 to clean up these houses.

“That’s probably one of the most frequent calls we get from our residents. The property may be unsightly, or the home is in disrepair,” said Carmichael.

The community development director says tracking down the owners of these vacant structures is difficult.

“The first thing is to get the homeowner to bring that property up to code; that’s our first goal,” said Carmichael. “We never like to take a house down, but then there are those cases that the houses have been in disarray for so long that it is time for that house to come down.”

It can take up to six months to clean up one abandoned house. Tearing down a structure can cost between $3,000 to $5,000.

