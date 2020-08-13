Advertisement

Coronavirus in Alabama: More than 1,800 people have died from COVID-19

Alabama reports 12,230 people have been hospitalized since March 13. As of Aug. 12, there were 1,372 people still in hospitals.(Source: WTVM)
Aug. 13, 2020
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Public Health has confirmed 1,821 people statewide have died from COVID-19. There are also 69 probable deaths.

The ADPH reports there have been 101,496 cases of coronavirus in Alabama and there are 4,061 probable cases. There have been 798,501 tests conducted. These numbers are as of Aug. 13.

The state added its most cases in one day on July 23 with 2,110. Alabama had 57 deaths reported on July 22, which was its largest in a 24-hour span.

In the last 14 days, 164,671 people have been tested and 16,549 positive cases have been reported.

Jefferson County has the most cases with 13,578 positives. Mobile County has the second most cases with 10,747 and Montgomery has the third most with 6,999.

Here is a look at the numbers from a 4-county region of west Alabama:

COUNTYCASESDEATHS
Choctaw2909
Sumter37019
Marengo57217
Pickens41310
TOTAL164555

The health department also reports 41,523 presumed recoveries in Alabama. Their definition of presumed recovery is if it's been either (a) more than 14 days since a positive test without hospitalization or (b) more than 32 days since a positive test and the patient was hospitalized or if a hospitalization is unknown.

The state reports 12,230 people have been hospitalized since March 13. As of Aug. 12, there were 1,372 COVID-19 patients in hospitals.

Find more statistics at the Alabama Department of Public Health website. You may also view the dashboard by clicking here.

