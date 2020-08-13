Graveside services for Ervin Wayne Gray will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Newton, Mississippi. The service will be officiated by Bro. Phillip Marshall and Bro. Billy Goodwin. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to have been entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. Ervin Wayne Gray, age 82, of Collinsville, Mississippi passed away Monday, August 10, 2020 at Anderson Regional Medical Center.

Mr. Gray was born on May 26, 1938 in Kemper County to Ervin and Sadie Gray. He graduated in 1956 from Cleveland High School in Kemper County. He married LaHoma in September of 1960 and was drafted in the military that same year. Mr. Gray enjoyed a long career delivering bread to the York, Alabama area with Smith’s Bakery. After retiring, he joined the staff at Piggly Wiggly in Collinsville where he enjoyed serving and interacting with the community. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was a longtime member and deacon of Westwood Baptist Church.

Survivors include his wife of 60 years, LaHoma Lockwood Gray; his children, Travis Gray (Belinda) and LaVonda Gibson (Derek); his grandchildren, Hunter Gray (Amber), Fisher Gray, Garrett Gibson, Erin Gibson; his sisters, Sarah Burrus and Bettye Edwards (Ben); his sister-in-law, Rue Herrington; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents Ervin and Sadie Gray and his brother Malcolm Gray.

A memorial service will be held at a date to be determined.

Due to cemetery restrictions please send money in lieu of flowers to Westwood Baptist Church.

Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at robertbarhamffh.com.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home 6300 Hwy 39 North Meridian, MS 39305 PH:601-693-8482 Fax:601-693-8721