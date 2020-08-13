Advertisement

Fatburger owner is buying Johnny Rockets for $25 million

Investors like the news
Investors like FAT Brands plan to take Johnny Rockets' retro diner theme to “new heights.”
Investors like FAT Brands plan to take Johnny Rockets' retro diner theme to “new heights.”(Source: WABC, CNN)
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Wall Street is finding a $25 million burger merger very appetizing.

The stock for FAT Brands was up 160% Thursday morning on the news that Fatburger is acquiring Johnny Rockets.

Like much of the restaurant industry, FAT Brands has been hit hard by the pandemic, but investors like its plan to take the 1950s diner-themed chain to “new heights.”

FAT Brands already owns Elevation Burger as well as Hurricane Grill & Wings and the Ponderosa and Bonanza steakhouse chains.

Once the Johnny Rockets deal closes, the company will own more than 700 restaurant locations worldwide with total annual sales of $700 million.

By the way, the “FAT” in FAT Brands doesn’t stand for what happens when you eat too many burgers and shakes.

It’s an acronym for Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

TV reporter Trevor Peters gets a big surprise on his wedding day

Updated: moments ago
|
Television reporter Trevor Peters loves a good prank, but this time he was the victim.

National Politics

US seizes digital currency accounts used by militant groups

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Justice Department has seized millions of dollars from cryptocurrency accounts used by militant organizations based abroad, including the Islamic State group and al-Qaida.

National Politics

Trump admits he’s blocking postal cash to stop mail-in votes

Updated: 46 minutes ago
President Donald Trump said Thursday that he opposes additional funding for the U.S. Postal Service, acknowledging that his position would starve the agency of money Democrats say it needs to process an anticipated surge in mail-in ballots during the coronavirus pandemic.

National Politics

UAE to establish full diplomatic ties with Israel

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says the announcement that full diplomatic ties will be established with the United Arab Emirates has ushered in a “new era” in Israel’s relations with the Arab world.

National Politics

Israel, UAE reach "historic" peace agreement

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Israel and the United Arab Emirates have reached a "historic" peace agreement

Latest News

National Politics

US jobless claims fall below 1 million but remain high

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The figures show that the crisis continues to throw people out of work just as the expiration of an extra $600 a week in federal jobless benefits has deepened the hardship for many — and posed another threat to the U.S. economy.

State

Reeves discusses COVID-19 on Facebook, delays state briefing

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jacob Gallant
The governor says about 70 counties in the state are reporting case numbers that are trending downward.

Coronavirus

Biden calls for mask mandate

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Joe Biden says masks should be mandatory in every state for at least the next three months.

Coronavirus

Georgia governor to drop lawsuit over Atlanta mask mandate

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on Thursday said he’s dropping a lawsuit against the city of Atlanta in a dispute over the city’s requirement to wear masks in public and other restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Crime

Former Meridian police officer indicted on extortion charges

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WTOK Staff
An indictment alleges Royric "Roy" Benamon took bribes to not issue tickets.

National Politics

Biden calls for nationwide mask mandate

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Joe Biden is calling for a nationwide protective mask mandate over the next three months.