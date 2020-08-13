Funeral arrangements set for slain Miss. trooper

HAZLEHURST, Miss. (WLBT) - The funeral service for slain Mississippi Highway Patrol trooper, Lieutenant Troy Morris, has been scheduled.

Lt. Morris was shot and killed on August 7 while working his second job as a driver for a hauling company that contracted with the U.S. Postal Service.

His funeral is set for Saturday, Aug. 15 at 1 p.m. at Westhaven Funeral Home Chapel in Hazlehurst.

Burial will be at the Damascus Church of Christ Holiness Cemetery in Hazlehurst.

If you would like to send flowers, click this link.

