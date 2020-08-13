Heavy rain and storms likely for Thursday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Thursday! Our Thursday will feature the best chance of rain this week and then rain chances will begin to decrease heading into the weekend. Temperatures are in the low-to-mid-70s this morning under mostly clear skies. Rain and storms are likely for our day on Thursday. Most of the activity will be during the afternoon, but morning showers and storms will be possible. The rainfall could get locally heavy at times and could lead to minor flash flooding in some spots. No widespread issues are expected. High temperatures on our Thursday will only be in the upper-80s due to all the rainfall around. Despite the cooler temperatures, it will still be quite humid on our Thursday. Scattered showers and storms will continue into the overnight hours. Morning lows by Friday will be in the mid-70s.

We’ll see periods of rain and storms throughout our day on Friday. Due to a higher-than-usual chance of rain for our morning hours on Friday, high temperatures will only make it into the mid-80s, although it will still be very humid. Rain chances will decrease a little bit more heading into our Saturday, but scattered showers and storms will still be possible, mainly in the afternoon. High temperatures on our Saturday will return to the low-90s. Only isolated showers and storms will be possible on Sunday, making it the drier weekend day.

