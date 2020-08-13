Funeral services for Karlen Bagley will be held Friday, August 14, 2020, at 11:30 AM at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home with Dr. Raymond Leake officiating. Burial to follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Mrs. Karlen Walker Bagley, age 86, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at Christa House in Meridian.

Survivors include her children, Chuck Bagley, Tony Bagley (Trisha) and Larry Bagley (Lynda); grandchildren, Richie Bagley (Ashley), Blair Holmes (Austin), Callie Cox (Evan), and Laura Bagley; six great-grandchildren; siblings, Jimmy Walker (Shirley), Richard Walker (Faye), Lady Pfeifer (Ronny), and special niece, Debbie Bohl.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne Bagley; parents, Wiley and Janie Lee Walker; brother, Wiley Walker, Jr.; daughter-in-law, Theresa Bagley; and great-granddaughter, Hattie Bagley.

Pallbearers will be Richie Bagley, Austin Holmes, Evan Cox, Ron Pfeifer, Johnny Bohl and Chris Bohl.

The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the staffs of Aldersgate Personal Care and Christa House of Meridian for the loving and compassionate care they provided to “Nana”.

In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials be made to First Baptist of Meridian.

Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at robertbarhamffh.com.

Visitation will be held Friday, August 14, 2020, from 10:30 AM to 11:30 AM at the funeral home.

Please know that due to the current COVID restrictions and risk of exposure, the family invites you to attend virtually via live stream of the service on Robert Barham Family Funeral Home Facebook Page, day and time of service.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home 6300 Hwy 39 North Meridian, MS 39305 PH:601-693-8482 Fax:601-693-8721