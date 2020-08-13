Advertisement

Mel Bernice Thomas Brown

By Letisha Young
Graveside service for Mel Bernice Brown will be held Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at 11:00 AM at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, with Rev. Steven Mazzaferro officiating, with burial to follow. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Mrs. Mel Bernice Brown, age 88, of Meridian passed away Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at Anderson Regional Medical Center.

Survivors include her siblings, Mary Johnson, Charlene Allen (Johnny), Charles Thomas and Brunetta Smith (Leon); a host of nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Matthew Brown; parents, John and Argurtha Thomas.

Family and friends may sign the online guestbook and family invites you to attend service virtual on robertbarhaffh.com on Mrs. Brown obit page after service has been recorded and place on website on Wednesday.

Visitation will be held Monday, August 17, 2020, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home 6300 Hwy 39 North Meridian, MS 39305 PH:601-693-8482 Fax:601-693-8721

