Mental health professionals discuss changes to the school year

Mental Health and Back to School
Mental Health and Back to School(WTOK)
By Andrew Samet
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The COVID-19 pandemic has led to many changes being made to how school will function this year and these changes may be a bit overwhelming for some students. Thanks to a grant from the Phil Hardin Foundation, the Lauderdale County School District now has four behavior specialists to help students and teachers.

“We are there to support each school with any type of social-emotional learning, to provide any empathy with situations they may have undergone while they’re at home,” says Dr. Tanika Mitchell, a behavior specialist with LCSD. “We’re also there to just be another layer of positive relationship building with students, we offer support to staff and students and we’re just available to assist with the integration of students back into the classroom setting.”

The behavior specialists are providing resources for teachers on how to effectively deal with all these changes.

“All of our schools have been very prepared for students to come back,” Dr. Mitchell says. “They have created a very positive environment and they’re using their first days to really just kind of implement some of the new routines associated with COVID.”

Positive behavior specialist Michael Bolar offers this advice for students who are struggling with their mental health during this difficult time.

“The main thing I would say is I would talk to someone. Talk to your teacher and let them know your concerns, and a lot of the teachers have been discussing this for the first part of school, how to recognize some of these issues and also learn to build a relationship with the kids to make them more comfortable because this is a trying time for everybody.”

According to the National Association of School Psychologists, students who receive good mental health support perform better academically.

