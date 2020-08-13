Advertisement

Meridian COVID-19 Test Site cancelled

State health officials cancelled Thursday's test site due to weather concerns
Coronavirus image
Coronavirus image
By Pat Peterson
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 9:22 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The Mississippi State Department of Health has cancelled Thursday’s COVID-19 drive-through test site at the Lauderdale County Ag Center in Meridian.

State health officials were concerned about bad weather, including severe thunderstorms and lightning, impacting the outdoor test site.

MSDH has not announced a new test date.

