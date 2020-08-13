Advertisement

Mississippi Flag Commission meeting to be streamed on Facebook

The Mississippi Flag Commission will narrow to five the choices for a new state flag.
The Mississippi Flag Commission will narrow to five the choices for a new state flag.(Mississippi Dept. of Archives and History)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Commission to Redesign the Mississippi State Flag will meet at 10:30 a.m. Friday at the Museum of Mississippi History and Mississippi Civil Rights Museum. The commissioners will select five flags for final consideration.

Seating will be limited. The meeting will be live-streamed on MDAH Facebook page.

After the meeting, the five flags that the commissioners choose will be placed on the MDAH website, along with a non-binding public poll. A link to the site will be provided in the post-meeting news release.

A public comment period on the MDAH website will begin Aug. 25. The non-binding poll and comments section will close at noon Sept. 1.

The commission will meet again Aug. 25 and Sept. 2.

The commission will select the design to submit to the governor and the legislature at the Sept. 2 meeting.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

