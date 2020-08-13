Mississippi Power crews respond to the northeast

GULFPORT, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi Power had crews working in the northeast U.S. for about a week, helping that area recover from Hurricane Isaias.

Sixty-five employees assisted the power company Con Ed in the New York City metro area.

About 53,000 customers were without power as of Sunday and now that number is below 5,000.

Engineering and operations manager, Rob Robinson, says it’s all about mutual aid and helping others in the country that have gone through a bad weather event.

“We’re well trained; we’re coming up and using our expertise, our skills, our training,” said Robinson. “Trying to make it clear for Con Ed and service restoration.”

The 1200-mile journey also included helping restore power in the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, area.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.