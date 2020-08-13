Graveside services for Mr. Roger Carlisle, Jr. will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Aquilla Cemetery, located at the corner of County Roads 2 and 3 in Millry, Alabama. Brother Richie Davis will officiate. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Mr. Roger Carlisle, Jr., age 66, of Dalewood Community passed away at home on Wednesday, August 12, 2020.

Roger Carlisle was born in Meridian to the late Roger and Mazelle Carlisle on September 1, 1953. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1972. While serving, he met the love of his life, Mrs. Lynn Glennie Carlisle, and they were married in 1976. Together, Roger and Lynn raised four loving daughters. He was an aircraft electrician for over thirty years. Roger was a cancer survivor, an avid fisherman, enjoyed shooting sports, was a recent Jeep enthusiast, and a lover of Blues music. Roger will be sorely missed by his wife and family.

Roger is survived by his devoted wife of 44 years, Lynn Glennie Carlisle; his daughters, Jamie Burt (Joey), Stacey Underwood (Lucky), Jennifer Mosley (Justin), and Heather Mann (Anthony); his grandchildren, Ashley, Deven, Dalton, Stanton, Bryce, Dylan, Enman, Breanna, Stella, and Lillian; his great-grandchildren, Olivia and Ember; his siblings, Sarah Evans, Wanda Allen, Sandra Bishop, and Chester Carlisle; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Roger was preceded in death by his parents and a grandson, Cade Underwood, as well as his grandparents, Edith and Frank Carlisle of Millry, Alabama.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be shared with the American Cancer Society.

Pall bearers will be his grandsons.

Visitation will be Friday, August 14, 2020 from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home. Due to current regulations, masks are required for admittance to the funeral home and social distancing will be practiced.

Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.robertbarhamffh.com.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home 6300 Hwy 39 North Meridian, MS 39305 PH:601-693-8482 Fax:601-693-8721