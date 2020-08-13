Advertisement

NCAA Division I Council discussing giving athletes eligibility extension, other protections

The NCAA has issued new guidance for student-athletes returning to play, including testing for “high contact risk sports.”
The NCAA has issued new guidance for student-athletes returning to play, including testing for “high contact risk sports.”(KCRG)
By Ellie French
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 12:23 AM CDT
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - On Wednesday, the NCAA Division I Council released a statement recommending the Division I Board of Directors extend protections to student-athletes whose seasons are impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Council recommended two major protections for student-athletes: An extension of their five-year period of eligibility and an additional season of competition if they participate in 50% or less of the maximum number of competitions allowed in each sport by Division I rules.

The statement also said members will discuss other protections like required medical coverage if an athlete were to contract COVID-19 through competition and a prohibition on canceling, reducing or not renewing athletics aid for student-athletes who opt out of playing due to the coronavirus.

“In this time of uncertainty, the Council members are working to create additional flexibility for college athletes whose seasons have been negatively impacted by the pandemic,” Council chair M. Grace Calhoun, athletics director at Pennsylvania said. “Every day things are changing in college sport, and we want to be as responsive as possible, with the best information, to help student-athletes and their families make important decisions for their future. The Council worked hard today and will seek membership input before we make final recommendations to the board next week.”

The Division I Board of Directors will meet again Aug. 21 to review the Council’s protection recommendations as well as discuss the future of fall championships.

The NCAA also extended the temporary recruiting dead period - which has been in place since March, for all sports through Sept. 30.

