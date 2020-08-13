Reeves discusses COVID-19 on Facebook, delays state briefing

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves discussed COVID-19 issues on his Facebook page Thursday. He said a power outage forced him to delay the day’s scheduled press conference until Friday.

Reeves says the lower numbers reported recently are “encouraging.” He credits Mississippians for taking the right steps to slow the spread of the virus as the reason.

“Let’s work even harder to make sure people are wearing a mask,” said Reeves.

The governor says about 70 counties in the state are reporting case numbers that are trending downward.

He said there will be guidance on extracurricular activities coming soon that will apply to public and private schools.

“I’ve said all along that it will be safe to play football,” Reeves said, with the caveat that the crowd size must be limited.

"It doesn't matter what your political affiliation is: our enemy is not each other. Our enemy is the virus."

