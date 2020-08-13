Advertisement

Reeves discusses COVID-19 on Facebook, delays state briefing

Gov. Tate Reeves (Facebook)
Gov. Tate Reeves (Facebook)(Gov. Tate Reeves/Facebook)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves discussed COVID-19 issues on his Facebook page Thursday. He said a power outage forced him to delay the day’s scheduled press conference until Friday.

Reeves says the lower numbers reported recently are “encouraging.” He credits Mississippians for taking the right steps to slow the spread of the virus as the reason.

“Let’s work even harder to make sure people are wearing a mask,” said Reeves.

The governor says about 70 counties in the state are reporting case numbers that are trending downward.

He said there will be guidance on extracurricular activities coming soon that will apply to public and private schools.

“I’ve said all along that it will be safe to play football,” Reeves said, with the caveat that the crowd size must be limited.

"It doesn't matter what your political affiliation is: our enemy is not each other. Our enemy is the virus."

Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Former Meridian police officer indicted on extortion charges

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WTOK Staff
An indictment alleges Royric "Roy" Benamon took bribes to not issue tickets.

News

County Road 11 - Ed Abdella

Updated: 2 hours ago
A West Lauderdale history teacher has beaten the odds and is preparing for an ultra cycling event after experiencing major medical back issues

State

Coronavirus in Alabama: More than 1,800 people have died from COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
The health department also reports 41,523 presumed recoveries in Alabama.

News

Mental health professionals discuss changes to the school year

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Andrew Samet
Thanks to a grant from the Phil Hardin Foundation, the Lauderdale County School District now has four behavior specialists to help students and teach.

Latest News

News

Miss. Secretary of State: AG files lawsuit over alleged scam

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WTOK Staff
Secretary of State Michael Watson says his office first received reports about Centurion Filing Services, LLC, in February.

Health

Coronavirus in Mississippi: 69,986 cases, 2,011 deaths reported by health dept.

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Digital
The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed 612 new cases and 22 new deaths Thursday.

State

Funeral arrangements set for slain Miss. trooper

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Justin Dixon
Lt. Troy Morris was shot and killed Aug. 7.

State

Transition to eWIC card continues, 13 food centers to close

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WTOK Staff
The WIC center in DeKalb is among those closing Sept. 30.

Economy

US jobless claims fall below 1 million

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Labor Department said applications fell to 963,000, the second straight drop, from 1.2 million the previous week.

News

Today's Weather Forecast - Andrew Samet - August 13th, 2020

Updated: 7 hours ago
Yet another chance for thunderstorms