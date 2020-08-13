Advertisement

Saints announce no fans in the stands for home opener Sept. 13

The Saints will play the Bucs on Sept. 13.
By Garland Gillen
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 8:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Saints announced they will not host fans at their first home game this season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sept. 13. The team made this announcement due to COVID-19 concerns.

"Mrs. Benson has appointed an internal management team that oversees all elements of our business relative to our Covid-19 planning, protocols and responses," said New Orleans Saints President Dennis Lauscha. "Each morning she is briefed on the latest programs and plans. Her overriding directive and priority is the health and safety of our fans, our employees, the Mercedes-Benz Superdome staff and all of the coaches and players."

This week, team officials met with health and safety experts, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards and City of New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell to share the comprehensive health and safety plan to allow fans to attend Saints home games. Discussed during the meeting were the key trends that would indicate how effectively we are combating Covid-19 such as the number of new positive cases confirmed, positivity rate of testing and the ability of our healthcare system to treat those infected. These are some of the primary indicators used by our state and local government in determining what activities are allowed during this pandemic.

The team, along with health and safety experts, will continuously monitor trends to determine if fans will be able to attend the September 27 game vs. Green Bay.

