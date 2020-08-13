Advertisement

Suspects identified in shooting death of MHP trooper

By Digital
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) -Three suspects are now in custody in connection with the shooting death of Mississippi Highway Patrol Lt. Troy Morris.

Damion Whittley was extradited to Gulfport from Louisiana Wednesday evening. He also faces separate murder and armed robbery charges there. Law enforcement identified the other two suspects as 24-year-old Treyon Washington and 17-year-old Cdarrius Norman.

Washington had his initial appearance Monday, August 10, and is being held without bond. Norman is being held in another county.

Authorities said that Washington was taken into custody in Jefferson County while Norman and Whittley were apprehended in New Orleans.

“While we are pleased with the progress of this investigation, we realize there is much work left to be done,” said MHP Colonel Randy Ginn. “The tireless efforts of law enforcement have been inspiring and the public outpouring of support and concern has touched us all and has shown Lieutenant Morris’ family that Mississippians truly care about the officers who protect them.”

“Again, I would like to start by saying that our thoughts and prayers are with the family of Lieutenant Troy Morris,” said Commissioner Sean Tindell. “I met with his family yesterday and assured them that we are working with our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners as we investigate his murder. The progress that has been made is a direct result of their hard work and dedication.”

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation said it received assistance from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department, Mississippi Highway Patrol, Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, U.S. Postal Inspection Service, U.S. Marshals Service, Louisiana State Police and several other agencies in the arrest of the suspects.

Cdarrius Norman, 17 and Treyon Washington, 24
Damion Whittley is extradited back to Mississippi.
