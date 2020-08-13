Transition to eWIC card continues, 13 food centers to close

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Thirteen WIC food centers will be closing in Mississippi as the state transitions to an electronic benefit card for people receiving WIC assistance.

The Mississippi State Department of Health says the food centers have either low participant usage or the landlord is not renewing the lease. The centers in DeKalb, Rosedale, Ruleville, Okolona, Ackerman, Hollandale, Leland, Raymond, Raleigh, Eupora, Columbus and Southaven will close Sept. 30. The 13th center, in new Albany, will close Dec. 31.

“We are continuing to seek alternate locations in Columbus and Southaven,” said Diane Hargrove, Director of the MSDH WIC program. “We are also surveying WIC participants in New Albany and Eupora to determine unique ways to deliver food benefits and ensure access.”

The last date for WIC participants to pick up foods at the sites closing Sept. 30 is Aug. 28, and the last date for participants to pick up at the food center closing Dec. 31 is Nov. 25. However, participants are still eligible to pick up at any other food center they have access to in the state.

As the WIC program prepares to begin the transition from the use of paper food vouchers at food centers to the use of eWIC cards at retail grocery stores and pharmacies, it’s also working hard to ensure participants still have access to the supplemental foods for which they qualify. The eWIC card will be piloted as early as January 2021.

"We know this will be a challenge for some of our participants and we are doing everything that we can to supply them nutritious foods the best way that we can during this transition," said Jameshyia Ballard, WIC Vendor Director.

The goal of the WIC program is to provide nutrition education, breastfeeding support and supplemental food for eligible pregnant, post-partum and breastfeeding women, infants and children up to the age of 5. The MSDH WIC program is working to ensure participants have an available food center within 30 miles of each WIC clinic.

