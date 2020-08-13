Advertisement

Transition to eWIC card continues, 13 food centers to close

Courtesy: WIC
Courtesy: WIC(WBAY)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Thirteen WIC food centers will be closing in Mississippi as the state transitions to an electronic benefit card for people receiving WIC assistance.

The Mississippi State Department of Health says the food centers have either low participant usage or the landlord is not renewing the lease. The centers in DeKalb, Rosedale, Ruleville, Okolona, Ackerman, Hollandale, Leland, Raymond, Raleigh, Eupora, Columbus and Southaven will close Sept. 30. The 13th center, in new Albany, will close Dec. 31.

“We are continuing to seek alternate locations in Columbus and Southaven,” said Diane Hargrove, Director of the MSDH WIC program. “We are also surveying WIC participants in New Albany and Eupora to determine unique ways to deliver food benefits and ensure access.”

The last date for WIC participants to pick up foods at the sites closing Sept. 30 is Aug. 28, and the last date for participants to pick up at the food center closing Dec. 31 is Nov. 25. However, participants are still eligible to pick up at any other food center they have access to in the state.

As the WIC program prepares to begin the transition from the use of paper food vouchers at food centers to the use of eWIC cards at retail grocery stores and pharmacies, it’s also working hard to ensure participants still have access to the supplemental foods for which they qualify. The eWIC card will be piloted as early as January 2021.

"We know this will be a challenge for some of our participants and we are doing everything that we can to supply them nutritious foods the best way that we can during this transition," said Jameshyia Ballard, WIC Vendor Director.

The goal of the WIC program is to provide nutrition education, breastfeeding support and supplemental food for eligible pregnant, post-partum and breastfeeding women, infants and children up to the age of 5. The MSDH WIC program is working to ensure participants have an available food center within 30 miles of each WIC clinic.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Reeves discusses COVID-19 on Facebook, delays state briefing

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jacob Gallant
The governor says about 70 counties in the state are reporting case numbers that are trending downward.

Crime

Former Meridian police officer indicted on extortion charges

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WTOK Staff
An indictment alleges Royric "Roy" Benamon took bribes to not issue tickets.

News

County Road 11 - Ed Abdella

Updated: 2 hours ago
A West Lauderdale history teacher has beaten the odds and is preparing for an ultra cycling event after experiencing major medical back issues

State

Coronavirus in Alabama: More than 1,800 people have died from COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
The health department also reports 41,523 presumed recoveries in Alabama.

News

Mental health professionals discuss changes to the school year

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Andrew Samet
Thanks to a grant from the Phil Hardin Foundation, the Lauderdale County School District now has four behavior specialists to help students and teach.

Latest News

News

Miss. Secretary of State: AG files lawsuit over alleged scam

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WTOK Staff
Secretary of State Michael Watson says his office first received reports about Centurion Filing Services, LLC, in February.

Health

Coronavirus in Mississippi: 69,986 cases, 2,011 deaths reported by health dept.

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Digital
The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed 612 new cases and 22 new deaths Thursday.

State

Funeral arrangements set for slain Miss. trooper

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Justin Dixon
Lt. Troy Morris was shot and killed Aug. 7.

Economy

US jobless claims fall below 1 million

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Labor Department said applications fell to 963,000, the second straight drop, from 1.2 million the previous week.

News

Today's Weather Forecast - Andrew Samet - August 13th, 2020

Updated: 7 hours ago
Yet another chance for thunderstorms