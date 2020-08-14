Advertisement

Amber Alert issued in Fla. for missing 16-year-old

Florida officials issued an Amber Alert for a missing 16-year-old girl, along with a possible suspect, pictured right.(MissingKids.org)
Aug. 14, 2020
(Gray News) - A Florida Amber Alert has been issued Friday for an unknown white or Hispanic female who is approximately 16 years old.

She last seen in the 3200 block of South Goldenrod Road in Orlando, wearing a red baggy T-shirt with dark pants.

She may be in the company of an unknown Hispanic male, last seen wearing a white T-shirt with dark pants.

They may be traveling in a 2004 gray Toyota RAV4 with a broken rear passenger window, Florida tag number 504RXA.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Orange County Sheriff’s Office at 866-858-7233 or call 911.

Latest News

News

Stolen tractor returned, arrest made in Clarke County

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Tom Williams
A stolen tractor out of Greene County was returned after a tip led to an arrest in southwestern Clarke County.

News

Quitman School District receives grant to help with virtual learning

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Andrew Samet
The Quitman Public School District has been selected to receive 350 Chromebooks thanks to the “Creating Learning Connections” grant. The district will also be receiving as stipend to help with connectivity.

National

Georgia deputy reunites with jail inmates who saved his life

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Ed Payne
The three men were praised in late July for alerting officials at the Gwinnett County jail when a deputy became unconscious and fell.

National

Tropical Storm Kyle forms as Josephine weakens in Atlantic

Updated: 25 minutes ago
Josephine continued to just barely hold on to its tropical storm status Friday as Tropical Storm Kyle formed in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of New England, packing winds near gale force but with no major population centers in its projected path.

National Politics

Report: Post Office warns 46 states about mail voting delays

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The U.S. Postal Service has warned 46 states and the District of Columbia it cannot guarantee all ballots cast by mail for the November election will arrive in time to be counted, The Washington Post reported Friday.

State

Inmate dies at private prison in Tallahatchie County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WTOK Staff
Officials say Lester Henderson, 36, died from an inmate-on-inmate assault.

Coronavirus

Study hints, can’t prove, survivor plasma fights COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Mayo Clinic researchers reported a strong hint that blood plasma from COVID-19 survivors helps other patients recover, but it’s not proof and some experts worry if, amid clamor for the treatment, they’ll ever get a clear answer.

National

Firefighters battle wildfire in 3 states

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Firefighters battle large wildfires California, Oregon, and Colorado.

National

What’s next 2020? The answer: Turkey Dinner Candy Corn

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ed Payne
The candy maker is out with Turkey Dinner Candy Corn. And, yes, it’s just what it sounds like.

News

Work on WTOK tower enters final phase

Updated: 2 hours ago
WTOK's new state of the art antenna should be installed by the end of August

State

Gov. Reeves extends Safe Return order

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WTOK Staff
The governor is amending the Safe Return order, placing an attendance cap on all K-12 extracurricular activities, such as football and band concerts, to no more than two spectators per participant.