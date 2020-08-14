Advertisement

Birx weighs in on President Trump’s coronavirus messaging

Birx responds to criticism from the president and his positive attitude towards the country's pandemic progress
By Jacqueline Policastro
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - In the latest coronavirus briefings, President Donald Trump addresses the nation alone.

But earlier in the pandemic, he was flanked by members of the White House Coronavirus Task Force — including Dr. Deborah Birx.

Washington Bureau Chief Jacqueline Policastro asked Birx about the briefings in their exclusive interview at the White House.

“We don’t see you at the podium anymore. Do you help prepare President Trump for his coronavirus briefings?” asked Policastro.

“Every day, I write a data summary, and it goes to officials in the White House,” Birx responded. “And it includes an in-depth analysis of what’s happening across America.”

The president is touting positive news, talking about states where cases are going down, like Arizona and Texas.

At the same time, Birx is concerned about the spread in several other states.

“Oklahoma, Nebraska, Arkansas, Missouri, Kansas, and Iowa,” Birx said.

Last week, Birx called the pandemic ”extraordinarily widespread,” leading President Trump to call her assessment “pathetic” in a tweet.

Policastro asked President Trump about the comment in her one-on-one interview with him on August 4.

“You just publicly criticized one of the top doctors on your team. Do you agree with the members on the Coronavirus Task Force?” Policastro asked the president.

“Well, I think we’re getting better very rapidly,” President Trump responded.

Birx shared her thoughts on the president’s messaging.

“Do you think the president’s positive messaging is clouding some of the information that you’re trying to get out?” Policastro asked Birx.

“You know, they let me speak to people like you to really get out the message from a public health standpoint,” Birx responded. “I think the president really believes that Americans want to hear about the public health reality that we bring to the picture and then his pathway forward about how we live safely with the virus.”

Birx said that while the President likes to promote the progress he sees, public health officials like herself see it as a “fragile progress.”

“Where should Americans go to get the facts about our nation’s progress in the fight against coronavirus?” Policastro asked.

“Most of the states’ websites for COVID information are very good,” Birx said. “We’re trying to work with the states to really increase the visuals to the American people so they can see down to the county level and see, ‘How is my county doing, where I live?‘”

You can find your state’s website by clicking on this map from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Trump and Biden trade barbs over coronavirus response, masks

Updated: 7 hours ago
President Donald Trump is attacking Joe Biden for calling on governors to mandate all Americans wear masks.

State

Mississippi Flag Commission meeting streamed on Facebook

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By WTOK Staff
Commissioners will allow public comment and a non-binding poll when it selects the top 5 choices.

Politics

Sen. Doug Jones to speak at Democratic National Convention

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 3:54 PM CDT
|
By WSFA Staff
The Alabama Democrat will give brief remarks on Monday, the first of the 4-day event.

State

Interesting development: ‘Mosquito flag’ is out

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 3:02 PM CDT
|
By WTOK Staff
Miss. Dept. of Archives and History says a typo led to it being on the list.

State

Judge tosses suit challenging governor’s mask order

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 12:16 PM CDT
|
By Kellie Miller
The lawsuit claimed the statewide mask order was illegally adopted.

Latest News

State

Hospitality Flag no longer in the running to become Mississippi’s next flag... but the Mosquito Flag is

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 4:17 PM CDT
|
By Josh Carter
A flag with a large mosquito in the middle and 'In God We Trust' in tiny letters made it to round two

State

Flag commission narrows choices for Mississippi flag

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 2:27 PM CDT
|
By WTOK Staff
Commission members will rank the top ten choices and then select the top 5 at the Aug. 14 meeting.

State

Mississippi lawmakers return after COVID-19 outbreak at Capitol

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 10:25 AM CDT
|
By Jacob Gallant and Reggi Marion
Lawmakers also need to wrap up a budget for the Department of Marine Resources.

National

President Trump bans dealings with Chinese owners of TikTok, WeChat

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 9:59 AM CDT
|
By TALI ARBEL
President Donald Trump on Thursday ordered an unspecified ban on “transactions” with the Chinese owners of the consumer apps TikTok and WeChat.

Coronavirus

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine tests negative after positive test before Trump visit

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 10:07 PM CDT
|
By FARNOUSH AMIRI and DAN SEWELL
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine tested positive Thursday for the coronavirus just ahead a planned meeting with President Donald Trump.

State

Speaker Gunn sues Gov. Reeves over partial vetoes

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 11:09 AM CDT
The suit is over Reeves’ vetoes of the bills related to school funding and distribution of money from the CARES Act.