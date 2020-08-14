City of Meridian touts growth in sales tax over 2019

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The city of Meridian says recent sales tax collection data shows signs of growth despite the coronavirus pandemic, recovering from lows in the hardest hit months of April to July.

The city says Meridian has had consecutive months of increases in month-to-month comparisons from its 2019 numbers. August (July collectibles) has shown the highest percentage this year at 6.86%. Officials say the growth suggests a strong economic tax base.

In a news release, the city of Meridian highlighted:

Economy, Tax Base and Investment of close to $500 million

* Lauderdale County Government Complex- $30 million (2022)

* Progressive Pipeline Headquarters investment of $5.14 million in downtown

* The $50 million Mississippi Art + Entertainment Experience in downtown

* NAS-Meridian has recently begun utilizing a state-of-the-art solar farm on base that is looked at as a possible expansion project.

* Construction on the $17 million Mississippi Children Museum-Meridian has begun and it will generate up to 120 construction jobs for the next year in addition to becoming a destination location once completed.

* The City in partnership with Lauderdale County is in the process of completing a 420-acre multi-million industrial development site slated to be completed November 2020. The site has been touted by recruitment professionals as being the premier site in the Southeast.

* Major strides have been made in Workforce Development with Meridian Community College in partnership with our local Chamber of Commerce and industrial recruitment professionals. MCC now offers custom built job training for incoming industry.

* Dean Aircraft, an entity located at the Meridian Airport, has recently expanded its operations and has begun construction of significant facility additions.

* Puckett Rental and Equipment recently completed their 12,000 sq. ft. rental and sales facility near the Meridian airport leading to an expanded availability of opportunity to purchase and rent large construction equipment of commercial and residential projects.

* The Meridian Airport now has flights to Houston, Texas, which generates additional travel options for those wanting to visit the city.

* Rush Hospital in downtown Meridian has recently partnered with Oschner Hospital. This will offer a great opportunity for healthcare expansion in our downtown area.

* The soon to open $30 million Threefoot Marriott Courtyard Hotel is scheduled to open 2020/2021.

* The expansion of education opportunities, with special considerations given to the much-anticipated Physician’s Assistant Program within the downtown area located at the MSU-Meridian Riley Campus.

* This influx of opportunity has led to additional downtown dining locations (New Jean’s and Mimo’s Italian Restaurant, etc.) and the city is preparing for additional dining and recreation opportunities as the administration begins revitalizing the 22nd Ave corridor in partnership with the State of Mississippi, Lauderdale County, and private developers. Interest has recently been expressed in the construction of a three-story venue on 22nd by the same developer currently constructing the Threefoot Marriott Location. Renderings have been sent to the city for consideration.

* City officials see an increase in traffic into Meridian as discussions continue with MDOT to begin a full LED lighting transfer on the Interstate 59/20 corridor

* Lauderdale County recently purchased a large parcel of property located on 22nd Ave. at the gateway of the city. County supervisors plan to build a new county government complex as well as offer recreation opportunities and offer additional parcels for private development. This entire area is in a Federally Designated Opportunity Zone and will be a significant catalyst for additional development and investment by private developers.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.