Former MSU quarterback Tommy Stevens listed as TE on Saints roster

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - When Tommy Stevens was drafted by the Saints in April, he knew he might not find himself staying at the quarterback position.

“If we’re winning football games it doesn’t matter if I’m playing running back, receiver, quarterback, holding water....whatever it is and however I can help, I’m going to help this team win football games so that’s what I plan on doing,” Stevens said back in May.

On Wednesday, Saints media noted that both Stevens’ position and roster had changed on the team’s roster. He was now listed as a tight end instead of quarterback and his number switched from one to 85.

According to Nola.com, Stevens is working with starting tight end Jared Cook who said he’s been “catching the ball well”.

Catching the ball instead of passing it isn’t an entirely new concept for Stevens. While at Penn State, he played a unique position called the “lion” that saw Stevens catch 14 passes (two four TDs) during his 2017 and 2018 season with the Nittany Lions.

With a stacked quarterback in New Orleans that includes Drew Brees, Taysom Hill and Jameis Winston, playing tight end will allow Stevens get in reps and adjust better to the league. It also helps the Saints out after backup tight ends Cole Wick and Jason Vander Laan opted out of the 2020 season.

Stevens is not the only rookie adjusting to the tight end role at the NFL level. The Saints drafted Dayton tight end Adam Trautman in the third round of this years NFL Draft.

Cook is the Saints clear No. 1 at the position, but it will be interesting to see who could fill the role should the Saints need to this season.

