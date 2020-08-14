Advertisement

Gov. Reeves issues crowd size limitations for K-12 extracurricular activities

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves signs the bill retiring the last state flag with the Confederate battle emblem during a ceremony at the Governor's Mansion in Jackson, Miss., Tuesday, June 30, 2020. Upon signing the bill, the flag looses its official status.
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves signs the bill retiring the last state flag with the Confederate battle emblem during a ceremony at the Governor's Mansion in Jackson, Miss., Tuesday, June 30, 2020. Upon signing the bill, the flag looses its official status.(Rogelio V. Solis | AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
By Travis Pettis
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves announced Friday that he will extend the “Safe Return” order and issued limitations that will affect crowd sizes at all K-12 extracurricular activities.

Each participant will be allowed to have two people in attendance.

At his press briefing, Reeves said he knows the importance of extracurricular activities but doesn’t want to put communities at risk by letting stadiums be full of people.

“Sports and these other activities are instrumental in the lives of our young Mississippians. They teach discipline and responsibility in a way that can’t be replicated,” said Reeves. “That said, we are living through a pandemic. One of my greatest concerns heading into this school season has been sports and those other events which cause the community to come out in crowds. Twenty-two players on a field is not going to overwhelm a local hospital. Two thousand people in a small school’s bleachers might.”

The “Safe Return order is extended to Monday, Aug. 31 at 8 a.m.

