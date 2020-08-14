Advertisement

Hospital staff hosts wedding ceremony for COVID-19 patient

Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 8:49 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KSAT/CNN) -- A Texas man hospitalized with the coronavirus was still able to say “I do” thanks to a group of thoughtful hospital workers.

Carlos Muniz was set to marry his fiancee, Grace Leimann, last month, but got sick and was hospitalized with COVID-19.

“That was the most difficult part for me,” Leimann said. “Was just letting him go into the ER and not knowing when I would see him again.”

After finding out about their engagement, hospital staff wanted to do something special.

“We try to be creative to … bring some life back into people and help them continue to fight through what is one of the worst hospitalizations I’ve ever seen,” Matt Holdridge, a registered nurse at the hospital, said.

That creativity led to a wedding like no other on Tuesday as staff hosted a ceremony for the couple in the hospital’s hallways.

Muniz, who is on a life-saving machine known as an ECMO, was able to leave his room with the help of a team of hospital workers.

While it wasn’t the wedding neither of them imagined, it was something they’re truly grateful for.

“It was a beautiful moment,” Leimann said. “And all I could see was him as I was walking down the aisle.”

It also lifted the spirits of the hospital staff during a difficult time.

“It meant a lot to us because it was kind of a ray of sunshine,” Holdridge said. “And it’s been a pretty dark period for us as a whole.”

Leimann is thankful for the support and love the hospital staff has provided.

“We pray for you every day for the risk that you’re taking to take care of our loved ones,” Leimann said. “Thank you.”

Muniz still remains in the hospital and has a long road to recovery ahead of him, Leimann says. For now, the couple is holding on the to the memories they made on their special day.

Copyright 2020 KSAT via CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

How to plan holiday travel for maximum flexibility in 2020

Updated: moments ago
You can take extra precautions to book highly flexible travel so that if (and when) plans change, you won’t lose money.

National Politics

Ex-FBI lawyer to plead guilty in Durham’s Trump-Russia probe

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A former FBI lawyer will plead guilty to making a false statement in the first criminal case arising from U.S. Attorney John Durham’s investigation into the probe of ties between Russia and the 2016 Trump campaign.

National Politics

Watchdog: Homeland Security officials were wrongly appointed

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The top two officials in the U.S. Department of Homeland Security were improperly appointed to the posts under federal law by the Trump administration, a nonpartisan congressional watchdog said Friday.

Coronavirus

LIVE: Trump gives briefing from White House

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
On average, the United States is still seeing about 1,000 deaths a day from the virus, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. The country has had more than 5 million confirmed cases and more than 167,000 deaths over the course of the pandemic.

National

Oldest-living American to celebrate birthday on Saturday

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Travis Leder
The oldest-living American is getting ready to celebrate what may be her 116th birthday.

Latest News

Local

City of Meridian touts growth in sales tax over 2019

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By WTOK Staff
The city says Meridian has had consecutive months of increases in month-to-month comparisons from its 2019 numbers

National

Canada U.S border restrictions extended to at least Sept.

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Friday’s statement by Canada’s Public Safety Minister Bill Blair came a day after Mexico announced a similar measure for its border with the United States.

Coronavirus

Health expert: COVID-19 test positivity rate is key

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
A higher state COVID-19 positivity rate means more testing is needed and that the state is losing control over the outbreak, Dr. Richard Besser said.

National Politics

Lawmakers: Postal changes delay mail-order medicine for vets

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Policy changes to slow delivery at the U.S. Postal Service are taking a toll on military veterans, who are reporting much longer wait times to receive mail-order prescription drugs, according to Democratic senators.

National Politics

LIVE: Trump holds briefing at White House

Updated: 1 hour ago
|

National Politics

Democrats tested in first party convention of pandemic era

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Joe Biden is poised to unveil his vision for the modern Democratic Party in the first presidential nominating convention of the coronavirus era, an all-virtual affair that will test the former vice president’s ability to overcome unprecedented logistical challenges in an urgent mission to energize a winning coalition.