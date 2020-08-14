Inmate dies at private prison in Tallahatchie County

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - An inmate has died from an inmate-on-inmate assault at the privately-operated Tallahatchie County Correctional Facility in Tutwiler.

State inmate Lester Andre Henderson, 36, died before being transported to the hospital Wednesday evening. Henderson was sentenced to 15 years on May 2, 2013, for unlawful touching of a child in Harrison County.

Facility administrators notified the Mississippi Department of Corrections’ Corrections Investigation Division (CID), which is assisting the private prison in its investigation.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation also is involved. The investigation into the death is ongoing.

The MDOC contracts with the private prison operator, CoreCivic, to house state inmates.

