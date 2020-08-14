Advertisement

Mail-in ballots sent to Trump, First Lady in Florida

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 9:48 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — President Donald Trump has requested a mail-in ballot for Florida’s Tuesday primary election, despite weeks of criticizing the practice.

Ballots were mailed on Wednesday to both the president and First lady Melania Trump at the Mar-a-Lago resort, which Trump lists as his legal address, according to online Palm Beach County elections records. Both previously voted by mail for the presidential preference primary in March, according to records.

Following multiple claims that mail-in voting was unsafe and vulnerable to fraud, Trump changed his mind about the practice last week, at least in Florida.

“Whether you call it Vote by Mail or Absentee Voting, in Florida the election system is Safe and Secure, Tried and True,” Trump tweeted last Tuesday. “Florida’s Voting system has been cleaned up (we defeated Democrats attempts at change), so in Florida I encourage all to request a Ballot & Vote by Mail!”

Meanwhile, Trump's campaign and the GOP are suing Nevada over its new vote-by-mail law. Nevada officials joined several states that plan on automatically sending voters mail ballots. Two states, California and Vermont, moved earlier this summer to adopt automatic mail ballot policies.

Five other states have relied on mail-in ballots since even before the coronavirus pandemic raised concerns about voting in person, but there is no evidence to support Trump’s assertion that voting by mail leads to widespread fraud.

Florida voters must request a mail-in ballot in order to receive one.

Statewide in-person early voting began Saturday in Florida while the state continues to grapple with a high number of coronavirus cases, highlighted by more than 8,800 fatalities and at least 550,000 known virus cases since the pandemic began.

Voters are mainly choosing party nominees for Congress and the state Legislature. While both parties have pushed voters to cast ballots by mail in recent elections, this year there’s been a stronger push during the pandemic.

More than 4.2 million Florida voters have requested a vote-by-mail ballot, and nearly 1.5 million had been returned by Saturday morning, according to a Department of State website. That compares to nearly 1.3 million cast in the entire 2016 primary election.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

How to plan holiday travel for maximum flexibility in 2020

Updated: moments ago
You can take extra precautions to book highly flexible travel so that if (and when) plans change, you won’t lose money.

National Politics

Ex-FBI lawyer to plead guilty in Durham’s Trump-Russia probe

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A former FBI lawyer will plead guilty to making a false statement in the first criminal case arising from U.S. Attorney John Durham’s investigation into the probe of ties between Russia and the 2016 Trump campaign.

National Politics

Watchdog: Homeland Security officials were wrongly appointed

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The top two officials in the U.S. Department of Homeland Security were improperly appointed to the posts under federal law by the Trump administration, a nonpartisan congressional watchdog said Friday.

Coronavirus

LIVE: Trump gives briefing from White House

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
On average, the United States is still seeing about 1,000 deaths a day from the virus, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. The country has had more than 5 million confirmed cases and more than 167,000 deaths over the course of the pandemic.

National

Oldest-living American to celebrate birthday on Saturday

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Travis Leder
The oldest-living American is getting ready to celebrate what may be her 116th birthday.

Latest News

Local

City of Meridian touts growth in sales tax over 2019

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By WTOK Staff
The city says Meridian has had consecutive months of increases in month-to-month comparisons from its 2019 numbers

National

Canada U.S border restrictions extended to at least Sept.

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Friday’s statement by Canada’s Public Safety Minister Bill Blair came a day after Mexico announced a similar measure for its border with the United States.

Coronavirus

Health expert: COVID-19 test positivity rate is key

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
A higher state COVID-19 positivity rate means more testing is needed and that the state is losing control over the outbreak, Dr. Richard Besser said.

National Politics

Lawmakers: Postal changes delay mail-order medicine for vets

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Policy changes to slow delivery at the U.S. Postal Service are taking a toll on military veterans, who are reporting much longer wait times to receive mail-order prescription drugs, according to Democratic senators.

National Politics

LIVE: Trump holds briefing at White House

Updated: 1 hour ago
|

National Politics

Democrats tested in first party convention of pandemic era

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Joe Biden is poised to unveil his vision for the modern Democratic Party in the first presidential nominating convention of the coronavirus era, an all-virtual affair that will test the former vice president’s ability to overcome unprecedented logistical challenges in an urgent mission to energize a winning coalition.