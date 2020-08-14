Advertisement

More storms in store for Friday

Friday Forecast
Friday Forecast(WTOK)
By Andrew Samet
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 4:44 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Friday! Rain and storms are likely once again on our Friday, but rain chances will start to decrease as we head into the weekend. Humidity will briefly decrease at the start of next week. Temperatures are in the mid-to-upper-70s this morning under mostly clear to partly cloudy skies. A few showers are pushing across West Alabama this morning. Periods of rain and storms will be with us throughout the day on Friday, but it will not be raining all day long. An isolated damaging wind gust cannot be ruled out in some of the stronger storms that move through. Temperatures will climb to around 90 degrees this afternoon. Scattered showers and storms will continue to be possible overnight with temperatures falling into the mid-70s by Saturday morning.

Rain chances will decrease heading into our Saturday, but scattered showers and storms will still be possible, mainly in the morning. High temperatures on our Saturday will be in the low-to-mid-90s. We will continue to dry things out on our Sunday, with only isolated showers/storms possible. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the mid-90s, making it the warmest day of the next seven. Monday will feature partly cloudy skies with a chance of isolated showers and storms. High temperatures will be in the low-90s. It will be less humid on our Monday than compared to previous days.

The brief break from the typical summertime oppressive humidity will continue into our Tuesday. Isolated showers and storms with still be possible Tuesday afternoon. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the upper-80s. Dew points, and thus the humidity, will increase once again heading into Wednesday and Thursday. Storm chances will also increase heading into both days as well.

