MPD to push recruitment efforts

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - At full capacity, the Meridian Police Department has 115 officers. However, the department is currently operating at 63% with 73 officers.

“It has its side effects yes, but we work with what we have, to do what we need to do to get our job done,” said Officer First Class Rachel McCord.

City leaders say 44% of the current officers have less than three years of experience under their belt. McCord said those statistics have caused the department to put extra efforts towards recruiting and utilizing local programs to attract more applicants.

“Right now we’re trying to team up with MCC to get with their program to get new recruits in. Hopefully we can get more straight out of college into the department,” said McCord.

The police department has been without a full-time chief since January. Department heads recently met with city leaders and say they recognize that the vacant positions may not be filled until there is stability at the department.

Chief Administrative Officer Eddie Kelly said the city hopes to recruit local officers and groom them to become long-time leaders.

“We believe that if we recruit locally and more homegrown officers, that will help with community relations,” said Kelly. “But we also plan to have a balance of lateral transfers from other departments and other experienced officers because that’s important as well.”

The department hopes to re-introduce the explorer program in the near future as well.

