Advertisement

Mr. Carl Dewayne Harper

Carl Dewayne Harper
Carl Dewayne Harper
Carl Dewayne Harper(Robert Barham Family Funeral Home)
By Letisha Young
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 10:03 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A private family memorial service will be held later. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Mr. Carl Harper, age 81, of Meridian passed away Thursday, August 13, 2020, at his home.

Carl enjoyed barrel racing, golfing, and watching his grandchildren play sports. He will be remembered for the love he had for his wife, children, grandchildren, and his family. He will be deeply missed by all that knew him.

Survivors include his wife, Judy E. Harper; daughter, Alicia Shelton (Randy L.); son, Eddie Harper (Dominique); grandchildren, Randy W. “Storm” Shelton (Kayla), Peyton Harper, Matthew Harper and Matheus Siqueira; brother, Melvin Harper (Betty); sister, Vivian Lee (Robert); with numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Verna Mae Harper.

Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at robertbarhamffh.com.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home 6300 Hwy 39 North Meridian, MS 39305 PH:601-693-8482 Fax:601-693-8721

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home

Latest News

Obits

Mr. Roger Carlisle, Jr.

Updated: 2 hours ago
Roger Carlisle, Jr.

Obits

Karlen Walker Bagley

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Letisha Young
Karlen Walker Bagley

Obits

Mrs. Kassandra Bell

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Letisha Young
Kassandra Bell

Obits

Mel Bernice Thomas Brown

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Letisha Young
Mel Bernice Thomas Brown

Latest News

Obits

Mrs. Sadie Delk

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Letisha Young
Sadie Delk

Obits

Mr. Frank Brewster

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Letisha Young
Frank Brewster

Obits

Mr. William Neal

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Letisha Young
William Neal

Obits

Mr. Lester Jones

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 10:45 AM CDT
|
By Letisha Young
Lester Jones

Obits

Ervin Wayne Gray

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 9:07 AM CDT
|
By Letisha Young
Ervin Wayne Gray

Obits

Terry Glenn Kelly

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 4:11 PM CDT
|
By Letisha Young
Terry Glenn Kelly