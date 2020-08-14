Mr. Carl Dewayne Harper

A private family memorial service will be held later. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Mr. Carl Harper, age 81, of Meridian passed away Thursday, August 13, 2020, at his home.

Carl enjoyed barrel racing, golfing, and watching his grandchildren play sports. He will be remembered for the love he had for his wife, children, grandchildren, and his family. He will be deeply missed by all that knew him.

Survivors include his wife, Judy E. Harper; daughter, Alicia Shelton (Randy L.); son, Eddie Harper (Dominique); grandchildren, Randy W. “Storm” Shelton (Kayla), Peyton Harper, Matthew Harper and Matheus Siqueira; brother, Melvin Harper (Betty); sister, Vivian Lee (Robert); with numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Verna Mae Harper.

