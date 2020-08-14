Graveside services for Mr. Joseph Edwin Jackson will begin at 10:00 am Monday, August 17, 2020 at Bluff Springs Baptist Church Cemetery in Kemper County with the Reverend Phillip Marshall officiating. Interment will follow graveside rites. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. Jackson, 78, of Meridian, passed away Friday, August 14, 2020 at The University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson.

Joe retired after over 34 years of service as a Chief Master Sergeant and financial analyst with the MS Air National Guard. Joe loved God, his family, and friends fiercely with complete commitment, he spent many years participating in lay renewals. Mr. Jackson loved deer hunting in his spare time, traveling with his wife across the country, visiting all 52 states. He also loved canning jelly, making peanut brittle, and most of all, his renowned holiday fudge. Never was a man loved so much, by so many; with his quick whit and conversation skills, to know him was to love him.

Joe is survived by his loving wife of over 56 years, Glenda Sue Jackson; daughters, Jena Riley (Greg), LaNae Jackson, and Shana Lafferty (Chris). Grandchildren, Dana, Dallas, and Dawson Riley; and Jackson and Cooper Lafferty, and his grand dog, Izzy bell. Sister, Shirley McMahan (Hayes); Brother-in-law, Kent Anderson; sister-in-law, Debbie Jackson as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family.

Mr. Jackson is preceded in death by parents, Van and Pearl Jackson; sister and brother-in-law, Kathy and George Polizzi; and one brother, Dale Jackson.

The family requests memorials be made as donations to Westwood Baptist Church in lieu of flowers.

Pallbearers will be Greg Riley, Chris Lafferty, Dana and Dawson Riley, and Jackson and Cooper Lafferty.

Honorary Pallbearers will be the Fellowship Sunday School Class at Westwood Baptist Church.

The Jackson family will receive guest from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. Sunday, August 16, 2020 at the funeral home. Facial covering are required to attend all services.

