Philadelphia native Marty Stuart reacts to Hall of Fame induction

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) -

Philadelphia native Marty Stuart will soon take his place among the best country music artists in the world! Stuart will be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. Stuart said he immediately called the two special women in his life when he found out he was an inductee.

“I was actually in my manager’s office with Jimmie Rodgers’ guitar in my lap- one of Jimmie Rodgers’ guitars in my lap, playing. And in walks Sarah Trahern and she says ‘The first time I met you, you were doing a Marty Party TV Show and Johnny Cash was on it and Alan Jackson was on it and they’re both in the Country Music Hall of Fame and now so are you.’ That’s how I found out, what a great way! I called Connie. Connie has been in the Country Music Hall of Fame for a few years now so I knew she would be excited. The second call I made was to my mom. I’m so happy I got to share it with my mom,” said Stuart.

Stuart joins country music legends Hank Williams Jr. and Dillon Dean as 2020 inductees.

“It’s the ultimate honor in country music. It’s a personal victory because I have pretty much spent my whole life playing country. Also it’s a great honor because I feel like I brought one home for the team too. It’s just a great honor for Mississippi. If you’re playing country music you come from the land of Jimmie Rodgers and the father of country music so it’s good for our state, it’s good for morale, for my band. I like it when everybody wins and it’s a big one,” said Stuart.

Along with a Grammy award winning career spanning more than half of his life, Stuart said a hall of fame induction is the icing on the cake. However, the Fair City legend said he’ll never forget where he came from.

“One of the shout-outs I would like to give is to my state and my hometown. Philadelphia, Mississippi, has been good bad or indifferent for almost 50 years now. Its home. There are people that have been my friend, supporter and champion. In the good days and bad days, I was John and Hilda’s boy. So again I share this victory with my state and my hometown,” said Stuart.

