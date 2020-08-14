Quitman School District receives grant to help with virtual learning

QUITMAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Virtual learning has resulted in new challenges, but one local school district will be getting some extra help. The Quitman Public School District has been selected to receive 350 Chromebooks thanks to the “Creating Learning Connections” grant.

“It was when the pandemic started and I was at home just looking through some stuff and I actually found the grant through First Book and when I read about, I thought that would be an awesome thing for our families here in Quitman, so I applied,” says Sheila Radcliffe, the curriculum director for QPSD.

The district will also be receiving as stipend to help with connectivity, all in an effort to help students and their families during these difficult times. Officials with the district say they are hoping to receive the Chromebooks by November or early December.

“It’s very important especially during this time because we’re going through this pandemic, we’re doing distance learning at the moment, we don’t know what the future holds, and we just want our families to have what they need for their students to be successful,” Radcliffe explains.

QPSD is one of 45 districts across 17 states to be accepted to receive this grant.

