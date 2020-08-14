Showers and storms will be fewer over the weekend

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Heavy, gusty storms tracked over East Mississippi and West Alabama Friday afternoon. Lingering rain this evening will end by 7 PM, and then an overall drying trend begins.

The Weekend Ahead

This weekend will end up being mostly dry for most of us. A few showers or thunderstorms are possible on Saturday with highs in the lower 90s. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible on Sunday with highs in the mid-90s. Don’t forget to use sunscreen if you are outside, even if clouds are abundant. The ultraviolet rays from the sun that cause sunburn can pass through clouds.

Cooling Next Week

Next week will become unseasonably cool. When seasonable is 92 degrees for a high and 69 degrees for a low, “unseasonably cool” can still be warm. A cold front on Monday will bring a few showers with it, though not everyone will get rain. Tuesday and Wednesday come with a small chance for some stray shower, but most areas will be dry. High temperatures will drop from near 90 degrees on Monday to the upper 80s Tuesday through Friday. Low temperatures will drop from 70s over the weekend to mid-to-upper 60s Monday night through at least Thursday night.

Beyond The 7 Day Forecast

Long-range forecast data are showing consistently that below-normal temperatures are likely in the 6-10 day range from August 20-24. The overall cooler-than-normal probability decreases for the 8-14 range from August 22-28, but that 8-14-day forecast still favors cooler-than-normal weather. Our cooler-than-normal stretch will likely be drier than normal, too. Drier than normal could be a problem. This week’s Drought Monitor update is showing expanding drying across much of Mississippi and Alabama. Our local area is not yet included in the abnormally dry areas. No areas are in drought yet, but a prolonged dry spell could lead in that direction.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.