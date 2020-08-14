Stolen tractor returned, arrest made in Clarke County

CLARKE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A stolen tractor out of Greene County was returned after a tip led to an arrest in southwestern Clarke County.

Dereco Strickland, from the Barnett area, has been arrested and charged with receiving stolen property after a Crimestoppers tip took authorities to the location of a stolen tractor.

“It was stolen on Highway 57 about three miles in the woods. The tractor traveled close to 50 or 60 miles from that area to here,” Clarke County Sheriff Todd Kemp says.

Kemp says the tractor has been returned to its owner in Greene County. He also says if you own expensive equipment, to keep it somewhere close by.

“If you’re going to buy an ATV that costs 15 to $20,000 don’t leave it out where someone can take it readily. Do not leave a farm implement somewhere you cannot keep an eye on it. If you’re going to spend that kind of money I’d keep that stuff close to home,” Kemp says.

“A lot of people don’t want to get involved in various things because of retaliation, but Crimestoppers is a very safe way and you can get a cash reward,” Kemp says.

Kemp estimated the cost of the tractor was around $40,000.

