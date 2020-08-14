Advertisement

Stolen tractor returned, arrest made in Clarke County

Tractor recovered and returned following arrest.
Tractor recovered and returned following arrest.(WTOK)
By Tom Williams
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A stolen tractor out of Greene County was returned after a tip led to an arrest in southwestern Clarke County.

Dereco Strickland, from the Barnett area, has been arrested and charged with receiving stolen property after a Crimestoppers tip took authorities to the location of a stolen tractor.

“It was stolen on Highway 57 about three miles in the woods. The tractor traveled close to 50 or 60 miles from that area to here,” Clarke County Sheriff Todd Kemp says.

Kemp says the tractor has been returned to its owner in Greene County. He also says if you own expensive equipment, to keep it somewhere close by.

“If you’re going to buy an ATV that costs 15 to $20,000 don’t leave it out where someone can take it readily. Do not leave a farm implement somewhere you cannot keep an eye on it. If you’re going to spend that kind of money I’d keep that stuff close to home,” Kemp says.

“A lot of people don’t want to get involved in various things because of retaliation, but Crimestoppers is a very safe way and you can get a cash reward,” Kemp says.

Kemp estimated the cost of the tractor was around $40,000.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Quitman School District receives grant to help with virtual learning

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Andrew Samet
The Quitman Public School District has been selected to receive 350 Chromebooks thanks to the “Creating Learning Connections” grant. The district will also be receiving as stipend to help with connectivity.

State

Inmate dies at private prison in Tallahatchie County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WTOK Staff
Officials say Lester Henderson, 36, died from an inmate-on-inmate assault.

Coronavirus

Study hints, can’t prove, survivor plasma fights COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Mayo Clinic researchers reported a strong hint that blood plasma from COVID-19 survivors helps other patients recover, but it’s not proof and some experts worry if, amid clamor for the treatment, they’ll ever get a clear answer.

News

Work on WTOK tower enters final phase

Updated: 2 hours ago
WTOK's new state of the art antenna should be installed by the end of August

Latest News

State

Gov. Reeves extends Safe Return order

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WTOK Staff
The governor is amending the Safe Return order, placing an attendance cap on all K-12 extracurricular activities, such as football and band concerts, to no more than two spectators per participant.

Local

City of Meridian touts growth in sales tax over 2019

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WTOK Staff
The city says Meridian has had consecutive months of increases in month-to-month comparisons from its 2019 numbers

News

Jehovah’s Witnesses annual convention goes virtual

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Symphonie Privett
The organization has hosted conventions in the U.S. since 1897 and for the first time, congregations around the world are meeting virtually.

Weather

More storms in store for Friday

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Andrew Samet
Rain and storms are likely once again on our Friday, but rain chances will start to decrease as we head into the weekend. Humidity will briefly decrease at the start of next week.

News

Philadelphia native Marty Stuart reacts to Hall of Fame induction

Updated: 16 hours ago
Philadelphia native Marty Stuart reacts to Hall of Fame induction

News

Philadelphia native Marty Stuart reacts to Hall of Fame induction

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Ashleigh Fortenberry
Add another major award to country music legend Marty Stuart’s long list of accomplishments. Stuart, who got his big break while playing in Johnny Cash's band decades ago, will be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.