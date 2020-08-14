Advertisement

UAB football player dies after accidental shooting

Allen Merrick signed with UAB from Gadsden City High School.
Allen Merrick signed with UAB from Gadsden City High School.(UAB)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: Gadsden police say linebacker Allen Merrick died at UAB Hospital Friday morning after what police are calling an accidental shooting.

Sergeant Marcus Hill says there is an ongoing investigation.

ORIGINAL: UAB head coach Bill Clark is asking for prayers for the family of Allen Merrick, who suffered a gunshot wound while visiting his home in Gadsden on Thursday.

Clark released a statement through UAB Friday morning saying Merrick is at UAB Hospital. His condition has not been released.

Merrick joined the Blazers this season and was a standout at Gadsden City High School.

You can read Clark’s full statement below:

“Please pray for the family of Allen Merrick, a young man who joined our UAB Football Family this season. Allen was visiting home in Gadsden yesterday when he suffered a gunshot wound. He is at UAB Hospital where I’ve been with Allen’s family, but I do not have a condition I can share at this time. I ask that everyone please respect his family’s privacy and keep them all in your prayers.”

Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.

