UAB football player dies after accidental shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: Gadsden police say linebacker Allen Merrick died at UAB Hospital Friday morning after what police are calling an accidental shooting.

Sergeant Marcus Hill says there is an ongoing investigation.

ORIGINAL: UAB head coach Bill Clark is asking for prayers for the family of Allen Merrick, who suffered a gunshot wound while visiting his home in Gadsden on Thursday.

Clark released a statement through UAB Friday morning saying Merrick is at UAB Hospital. His condition has not been released.

Merrick joined the Blazers this season and was a standout at Gadsden City High School.

You can read Clark’s full statement below:

“Please pray for the family of Allen Merrick, a young man who joined our UAB Football Family this season. Allen was visiting home in Gadsden yesterday when he suffered a gunshot wound. He is at UAB Hospital where I’ve been with Allen’s family, but I do not have a condition I can share at this time. I ask that everyone please respect his family’s privacy and keep them all in your prayers.”

