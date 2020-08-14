Advertisement

Gov. Reeves extends Safe Return order

Gov. Tate Reeves
Gov. Tate Reeves(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Gov. Tate Reeves announced that he is extending the social distancing measures under the Safe Return order, including the statewide mask mandate, and issuing crowd-size limitations on K-12 extracurricular activities in the state’s ongoing fight to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Continuing to work closely with Dr. Thomas Dobbs and other state health experts on data-driven, measured strategies to limit transmission, the Reeves is extending the social distancing measures an additional two weeks, until Monday, Aug. 31 at 8 a.m.

He’s also amending the Safe Return order, placing an attendance cap on all K-12 extracurricular activities, such as football and band concerts, to no more than two spectators per participant. Each extracurricular event must have a dedicated Safety Officer to ensure all social distancing measures are followed as well.

“Sports and these other activities are instrumental in the lives of our young Mississippians. They teach discipline and responsibility in a way that can’t be replicated,” said Reeves. “That said, we are living through a pandemic. One of my greatest concerns heading into this school season has been sports and those other events which cause the community to come out in crowds. Twenty-two players on a field is not going to overwhelm a local hospital. Two thousand people in a small school’s bleachers might.”

You may view the text version of Executive Order No. 1518 here.

Reeves clarified that the media is exempt from the stipulation that attendees may only be up to two guests of participants. He says the media has a right to cover sporting events.

State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs reported 944 new cases Friday with 32 new deaths. He said there has been moderation of case counts and stabilization for hospitalizations.

Dobbs reported there are deaths happening in younger age groups, including a teenager who had no underlying medical problems and a pregnant woman in her 20s.

The health officer reported there are 38 counties that have confirmed cases in schools, including Jones, Lauderdale, Neshoba and Scott counties. Dobbs said there are cases in 109 teachers and 69 students. He said 254 teachers and staff are currently quarantined due to possible exposure. There are 489 students quarantined in the state.

Dobbs also said the Mississippi State Department of Health has nine outbreak teams working in the state as well.

In answering a question, Dobbs defined an ‘outbreak’ of 3 or more cases in a class or room within 14 days.

“These cases didn’t happen at school; they brought it to school,” noted Dobbs.

Dobbs also said that people who have COVID-19 confirmed and people potentially exposed to someone with COVID-19 must all be quarantined for a 14-day period.

