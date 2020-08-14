Work on WTOK tower enters final phase

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Good news for antenna viewers of WTOK-TV who are still experiencing troubles picking our our signal. We are in the final phase of installing our new digital antenna.

The concrete is ready to be poured at our tower site which will hold the new ten-thousand pound antenna and tower in place. Once those reinforcements are complete, all of the equipment that’s been put on the tower since 1952 has to be removed and replaced with new state of the art equipment.

”Right now we’ve completed all the work inside the transmitter building,” said WTOK’s Chief Engineer Randy Corbin. “The new transmitter is up and running on reduced power. What we’re doing now is installing the new main antenna which will restore our coverage area to what it was before and actually a little bit better.”

Corbins says the entire process should take around two or two and a half weeks to complete, weather permitting. The crew can’t be on the tower in rain or if there’s thunderstorms within 20 miles. This does not apply to cable or satellite subscribers to WTOK.

“I can’t stress enough how grateful we are for folks’ patience,” said WTOK General Manager Jacque Harms. “We know we expected to have this project done sooner. Weather, tower crews, COVID 19, construction delays, and all kinds of things really forced our hand in delaying this tower project completion. Thank you so much. We’ll get back on the air we promise target date end of August.”

