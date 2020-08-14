Advertisement

Work on WTOK tower enters final phase

Tower work continues by WTOK
Tower work continues by WTOK(WTOK)
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Good news for antenna viewers of WTOK-TV who are still experiencing troubles picking our our signal. We are in the final phase of installing our new digital antenna.

The concrete is ready to be poured at our tower site which will hold the new ten-thousand pound antenna and tower in place. Once those reinforcements are complete, all of the equipment that’s been put on the tower since 1952 has to be removed and replaced with new state of the art equipment.

”Right now we’ve completed all the work inside the transmitter building,” said WTOK’s Chief Engineer Randy Corbin. “The new transmitter is up and running on reduced power. What we’re doing now is installing the new main antenna which will restore our coverage area to what it was before and actually a little bit better.”

Corbins says the entire process should take around two or two and a half weeks to complete, weather permitting. The crew can’t be on the tower in rain or if there’s thunderstorms within 20 miles. This does not apply to cable or satellite subscribers to WTOK.

“I can’t stress enough how grateful we are for folks’ patience,” said WTOK General Manager Jacque Harms. “We know we expected to have this project done sooner. Weather, tower crews, COVID 19, construction delays, and all kinds of things really forced our hand in delaying this tower project completion. Thank you so much. We’ll get back on the air we promise target date end of August.”

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Stolen tractor returned, arrest made in Clarke County

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Tom Williams
A stolen tractor out of Greene County was returned after a tip led to an arrest in southwestern Clarke County.

News

Quitman School District receives grant to help with virtual learning

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Andrew Samet
The Quitman Public School District has been selected to receive 350 Chromebooks thanks to the “Creating Learning Connections” grant. The district will also be receiving as stipend to help with connectivity.

State

Inmate dies at private prison in Tallahatchie County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WTOK Staff
Officials say Lester Henderson, 36, died from an inmate-on-inmate assault.

Coronavirus

Study hints, can’t prove, survivor plasma fights COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Mayo Clinic researchers reported a strong hint that blood plasma from COVID-19 survivors helps other patients recover, but it’s not proof and some experts worry if, amid clamor for the treatment, they’ll ever get a clear answer.

Latest News

State

Gov. Reeves extends Safe Return order

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WTOK Staff
The governor is amending the Safe Return order, placing an attendance cap on all K-12 extracurricular activities, such as football and band concerts, to no more than two spectators per participant.

Local

City of Meridian touts growth in sales tax over 2019

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WTOK Staff
The city says Meridian has had consecutive months of increases in month-to-month comparisons from its 2019 numbers

News

Jehovah’s Witnesses annual convention goes virtual

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Symphonie Privett
The organization has hosted conventions in the U.S. since 1897 and for the first time, congregations around the world are meeting virtually.

Weather

More storms in store for Friday

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Andrew Samet
Rain and storms are likely once again on our Friday, but rain chances will start to decrease as we head into the weekend. Humidity will briefly decrease at the start of next week.

News

Philadelphia native Marty Stuart reacts to Hall of Fame induction

Updated: 16 hours ago
Philadelphia native Marty Stuart reacts to Hall of Fame induction

News

Philadelphia native Marty Stuart reacts to Hall of Fame induction

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Ashleigh Fortenberry
Add another major award to country music legend Marty Stuart’s long list of accomplishments. Stuart, who got his big break while playing in Johnny Cash's band decades ago, will be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.